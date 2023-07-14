Give Now
Quality of Life

Trio of juvenile great white sharks spotted off Black's Beach

Published July 14, 2023 at 2:59 PM PDT
A sign on July 14, 2023, warns swimmers and surfers that great white sharks are near the coast
Courtesy of San Diego Fire-Rescue Department
Signs were posted on Friday to warn swimmers and surfers that great white sharks were near the coast.

A sighting of a trio of juvenile great white sharks off the coast of Black's Beach Friday prompted authorities to issue a warning to surfers and swimmers.

Lifeguards patrolling in a boat about 100 yards from shore at the Torrey Pines-area beach shortly after noon spotted the young sea predators — estimated at about 6, 8 and 9 feet in length — feeding on the carcass of a sea lion, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Though the sharks were exhibiting no aggressive behaviors, authorities posted advisory signs along a roughly 2-mile stretch of shoreline as a precaution, the city agency reported.

Anyone venturing into the ocean at the northern San Diego beach in the near future was advised to exercise extra caution in case the sharks remain in the area.

