Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

Oceanside to begin developing safe parking site

By Tania Thorne / North County Reporter
Contributors: Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Published October 20, 2023 at 8:43 AM PDT

Oceanside could be the third North County city to establish a safe parking site for people living in their cars.

During Wednesday's City Council meeting, the community discussed establishing a safe parking site in the city. Council members Eric Joyce and Rick Robinson presented the item.

"With service providers who are well trained in the industry that have a really strong track record with programs like this ... getting folks into more permanent housing and really preventing a spiral, which is detrimental to all," Joyce said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Cars parked at the Vista Civic Center parking lot on the Eucalyptus Avenue side. May 10, 2023
Local
RELATED: Second safe parking site for North County slated to open in Vista in August
Tania Thorne

Jewish Family Services runs the safe parking sites in Encinitas and Vista.

The idea of a safe parking site isn't new to Oceanside. Sunny Soto with Sunny Street Outreach has been serving food to homeless and vulnerable individuals for the last eight years. In 2021, she started a petition calling for safe lots for recreational vehicles in Oceanside.

"We need to take action and hit with more solutions because we have the resources to do it," she said.

One resource she pointed to is Measure X, the half-cent sales tax increase Oceanside residents passed in 2018. All revenue from the increase was intended for public safety and city services, including help for homeless people.

"We could've used that money to implement a safe lot back then and it would’ve saved lives" she said. "These are small little solutions that could really help preventing people from ending up on the streets."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Tiffany Ponsell currently lives out of her car in Oceanside. She said living out of a vehicle is difficult.

"I thought it'd be a lot easier but it's really just constantly being harassed," she said.

She says she's heard of the other safe parking sites but fears she won't qualify to get into them. "They have safe parking (in Vista), which is pretty awesome but I guess you have to get approved." 

Oceanside staff will begin to identify sites and a provider to run the safe parking site.

A plan is expected to be presented to the City Council in January.

Tags

Quality of Life HomelessnessNorth County
Tania Thorne
I love hearing from the community and listening to what's important to you. No story is too small. If it matters to you, more than likely it matters to somebody else too.
See stories by Tania Thorne
What is something impacting your community that you want to see covered?

Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar
This year KPBS is hosting a digital community ofrenda or altar, where you can submit a memory celebrating a loved one who has passed away. KPBS will publish the altar with all of the submissions on Oct. 28 to begin a weeklong celebration.
Submit your memory
More News