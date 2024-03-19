San Diego City Council OKs passport fee waiver for flood victims

The San Diego City Council on Monday unanimously approved a fee waiver for residents whose U.S. passports were either lost or damaged due to the severe weather and flooding in late January.

Those who are eligible won't have to pay the $10.50 the city normally charges.

According to the city, the major disaster declaration allows the U.S. State Department to waive passport replacement fees for people who had a valid passport at the time of a disaster, including those whose document was damaged or lost. Under this fee waiver, applicants are required to submit a new passport photo.

"Waiving passport photo fees for those affected by this natural disaster is vital, easing financial strain and administrative hurdles during recovery," according to the city. "This act of support ensures equal access to essential documentation and demonstrates the city's commitment to assisting residents during this time of crisis."

Eligibility details are on the State Department's website.

Those needing help with completing forms may visit the Office of the City Clerk during business hours at the City Administration building, 202 C St or request an appointment at

More information is available by calling 619-533-4000 or at https://www.sandiego.gov/city-clerk/inforecords/passport.