Volunteers help unhoused families and their children create a neighborhood of support

Homelessness is not a political issue for a group of volunteers helping at the city of San Diego’s Rose Canyon Safe parking lot near Clairemont.

It’s personal.

Rita Shafer is retired after a 35-year career as a teacher at San Diego Unified School District. She has consistently led a group of volunteers at least once a month, donating time, food and mentorship for families transitioning to permanent housing.

"Sometimes we come, and that dear face that we're looking for has moved. We have no idea where they went because that's not our privilege to know. (We know) they've moved on and up," Shafer said.

Zora Murry, 18, wanted to share her story of hope and success. Shafer and other volunteers have supported her in applying for community college and financial aid. She is two weeks away from her high school graduation.

“As of right now, I’m homeless. But being homeless doesn’t stop me," Murry said.

M.G. Perez / KPBS Rita Shafer (left) is a retired San Diego teacher and mentor to Zora Murry, 18. Murry and her family have temporary housing at the Rose Canyon Safet Parking Lot near Clairemont on May 17, 2024, San Diego, Calif.

Zora has shared a camper with her mother and two younger siblings at the safe parking lot for the past couple of months. It is 1 of 6 safe parking lots run by the San Diego Jewish Family Service (JFS) . Four of them, including Rose Canyon, are funded by the City of San Diego , which is partnered with JFS.

The state donated a dozen Coleman campers to the city for the site. Families who need temporary housing use them.

Something many of them never needed before.

“This is the first time they’re experiencing homelessness. Many of them have jobs. There's just a kind of income gap. So, we’re trying to connect them to other resources," said Sunni Robertson, director of Jewish Family Service Volunteer Engagement.

With the safe living space and support from volunteers, Zora Murry will start an associate degree in business at Miramar College shortly after graduating from Twain Mesa Senior High School.

“They have told me you’re not going to know what you want to do right now. But by going into college, you’ll figure it out. You can switch your major to figure out what you really want to do. I do know I want to help people," she said.

M.G. Perez / KPBS Volunteer Margaret Rose and Sunni Robertson, director of Jewish Family Service volunteer engagement, unpack food donations for temporarily unhoused families on May 17, 2024, San Diego, Calif.

Volunteer groups interested in providing donations or their time can reach the JFS through email volunteer@jfssd.org

