We want to hear from you: How has the cost of living in San Diego impacted your life?

On average, a single person in San Diego County needs to make $47.67 an hour to afford the average monthly rent. That’s according to a report released last month by the San Diego Housing Federation and the California Housing Partnership.

The report also found that the county has a shortage of more than 134,500 homes for low-income renters.

Meanwhile, CalFresh enrollment broke records in San Diego County earlier this month. According to Feeding America, around 10% of San Diego County residents feel the impact of food insecurity.

Housing and food costs aren’t the only challenges faced by families, seniors and students across our region. The price of transportation, childcare and utilities are continued stressors in the daily lives of San Diegans.

On June 26, KPBS will host a panel of experts to discuss the cost of living crisis in San Diego County. Taking inspiration from interviews with community members through KPBS Listens, an initiative that seeks input from the community, we will discuss the driving factors of high costs in San Diego and how different areas and groups are impacted. We will then discuss community-based resources and solutions.

In the meantime, we want to hear from you: how has San Diego’s cost of living crisis impacted your life? Has a part of your identity or lived circumstances significantly influenced your expenses? Have you considered leaving the county in pursuit of affordability? And, what resources have you turned to and benefited from?

Enter your answer below or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message with your name and the neighborhood you’re calling from. Also, leave your contact information, if you’re interested in participating in our conversation about the cost of living.