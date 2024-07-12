San Diego Blood Bank puts out call for donors to support Texas in wake of hurricane

The San Diego Blood Bank Friday put out a call for blood donors in light of the storm surges, winds and flooding from Hurricane Beryl in Texas.

The storm caused power losses at the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center and citywide infrastructure damage, impacting the ability to support hospital patients, a statement from the blood bank read.

"San Diego Blood Bank has been asked to send blood to the affected area and we are calling on our community to help by scheduling an appointment to donate blood as soon as possible," the statement read. "All types are urgently needed, especially O positive and O negative."

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. Appointments will be honored first, walk-ins welcome. Appointments are available at SanDiegobloodbank.org or by calling 619-400-8251.