Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

Advocates say new HUD veteran voucher rules will help right away

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published August 15, 2024 at 5:14 PM PDT
A new policy at the Department of Housing and Urban Development could help more Veterans qualify for housing vouchers. KPBS military and veterans affairs reporter Andrew Dyer spoke to advocates.

A key tool in the fight against veteran homelessness will be available to thousands more San Diego veterans after a policy change announced by the Biden Administration last week.

The HUD-VASH program from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs provides rental assistance to low-income veterans. It's one of the key programs that helps veterans out of homelessness, advocates say.

To qualify for the program, veterans must fall under a certain income threshold. But some veterans receive monthly disability payments from the VA and, until this week, the government counted that money as income, which disqualified some veterans from the HUD-VASH program.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Last week HUD announced it would no longer count disability benefits as income for veterans applying for housing vouchers, which local homeless service providers say will qualify thousands of San Diego's homeless veterans for the program.

"(It) was always difficult to see — having to to turn people away simply because they were receiving income that they were entitled for for being in the service," said Jonathan Castillo, the chief regional officer of PATH, a homeless services nonprofit. "This is going to impact a lot of people who have sought services from us in the past that we've had to turn away. We know that once this is in effect that we'll see the impacts right away."

At a news conference in Encinitas Thursday, U.S. Rep. Mike Levin said he and other lawmakers on the House Veterans Affairs Committee have been pushing for the change for years.

"This was a five-year overnight success," Levin said.

While more veterans will qualify for HUD-VASH vouchers, Castillo said they're always in need of landlords willing to rent to veterans and their families.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"We're looking for partners to be part of the solution to resolving homelessness," Castillo said. "And we have a lot of landlords and property owners that are very behind that mission and wanting to be part of the solution."

Tags

Quality of Life HousingMilitary LifeVeterans
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer
More News