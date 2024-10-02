County animal services honors deceased pets with Día de los Muertos altars

Starting Oct. 2 through Nov. 2, San Diegans who have lost pets can honor their animal friends at San Diego County Animal Services locations with a Day of the Dead display.

At the county's Bonita and Carlsbad animal shelters, special Día de los Muertos displays will be up to allow county residents to bring printed photos of deceased pets to place on altars.

"Día de los Muertos offers us a special moment to remember the pets who have enriched our lives with unconditional love. By celebrating their memory, we are reminded of the joy they brought and the lasting impact they've had on our hearts," Animal Services Director Vaughn Maurice said. "We also encourage the community to visit and consider adopting a new companion, so we can create more memories and love-filled homes for animals in need."

The altars, or ofrendas, will feature traditional decorations and marigolds, candles and treats for pets who "have crossed the Rainbow Bridge." Anyone can bring a photo of their pet to place on the ofrendas in the lobbies of the two animal shelters.

For those looking to adopt, all animals from county shelters will be spayed or neutered, have vaccinations, a microchip and a one-year license for dogs in the service area.

Walk-in hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at both the South Shelter, 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita, or the North Shelter, 2481 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad.