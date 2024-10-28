Cooler conditions expected in San Diego County this week

Cooler weather is expected for San Diego County this week, with windier conditions and light showers for some parts of the county in the beginning of the week, forecasters said Sunday.

The western valley areas could see slight showers beginning in the week, with clear weather by mid-week and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Desert areas are expected to cool down a bit, with highs hitting the upper 70s to low 80s through the week. The mountains are expected to also see some milder weather through the week, with a mix of partly cloudy and sunny conditions and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

"Patchy frost is possible for the high desert during the middle of the week. Continued cooler conditions and additional precipitation is possible next weekend, but there is low confidence in details," the NWS said.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Monday until at least 9 a.m. Tuesday for county deserts and mountains.

Additionally, a small craft advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. Monday until at least 11 a.m. Tuesday for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexico border and out to 30 nautical miles from San Mateo Point to the Mexico border extending 30 to 60 nautical miles out, including San Clemente Island.

Coastal San Diego will see some drizzle until at least Tuesday, with a mix of partly cloudy and sunny conditions by mid-week and highs reaching the mid-60s to low 70s, while inland areas will see highs in the low 70s.

"Strong northwest winds will lead to increased surf of 4-6 feet Monday into Tuesday, with sets to 7-8 feet peaking Monday night into early Tuesday morning, especially for the San Diego County beaches. This will generate hazardous swimming conditions and strong rip and along shore currents," the NWS said.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf height from 3 to 6 feet and mixed west swell from 280 degrees and south swell from 200 degrees.