San Diegans celebrate 'Halloweddings' by saying 'I do' to their boo

The San Diego County Clerk's office said this year Halloween is their second busiest day for weddings.

The clerk's office said they expected to perform over 100 spooky "Halloweddings" throughout the county Thursday.

San Diego Residents Paola Avila and Javier Machado recited Halloween-themed vows written for the occasion.

The newlyweds said their favorite holiday is Halloween.

"We try to celebrate it all month long for sure. And we just thought that it's a perfect ending to a great month and to a great year. This is going to be the day," Machado said. "Just knowing that it's has that extra meaning now, you know — from today, going forward — Halloween is going to be really different to us."

Officiants even dressed up as well known performers like Selena, Elton John and Bruno Mars.

San Diego County Commissioner of Marriages Jordan Marks said he wrote a special script for these ceremonies.

"People love the spirit of Halloween. They like the spooky — the excitement. And I'll tell you, sometimes it's scary getting engaged and getting married. But it doesn't have to be at the county waterfront," Marks said.