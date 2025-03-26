Crews to begin replacing IB Pier's planks as part of $2.6 million overhaul

Crews will begin replacing deck planks of the Imperial Beach pier Wednesday morning, part of an $2.6 million project to improve the landmark's functionality.

The pier will stay open during construction, according to a statement from the Port of San Diego, as Reyes Construction crews replace 154 of the pier's 1,500 deck planks. Construction will take place on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

"To ensure safety at and around the active work zone, pedestrian traffic will be redirected around and sometimes stopped for several minutes at a time," the port statement reads.

The work is expected to be done in April, with additional improvements such as electric utility upgrades to follow.

Work on the project began in November 2024 when crews replaced two pilings to maintain the pier's structural integrity. In early March, a new water line was installed.

For information and updates on this project, visit portofsandiego.org/IBPierProject.