Homelessness in San Diego County drops 7% amid progress in key areas

Homelessness across San Diego County declined by 7% compared to last year, according to new data from the region’s annual Point-in-Time Count.

The count, conducted in January by more than 1,700 volunteers across the county through the Regional Task Force on Homelessness (RTFH), offers a one-day snapshot of the minimum number of people experiencing homelessness in the region.



Why it matters

The RTFH on Tuesday released results from the count, showing a 72% drop in unsheltered family homelessness countywide and a 25% decrease in veteran homelessness.

“San Diegans should feel good about this data" said RTFH Board Chair Veronica Dela Rosa. "While we must continue to invest in proven strategies that make a difference, this year’s Point-in-Time Count indicates our region is making the right kind of investments in critical system infrastructure and programs.”

By the numbers

While overall homelessness is down, the 2025 Point-in-Time Count found 9,905 people experiencing homelessness — down from 10,605 in 2024. That includes 5,714 unsheltered individuals and 4,191 in shelters or transitional housing.

Citywide reductions ● City of San Diego: 15%⬇

● Carlsbad: 15%⬇

● Encinitas: 12%⬇

● Oceanside: 9%⬇

● La Mesa: 9%⬇

● Chula Vista: 6%⬇

But the RTFH says some trends remain concerning:



1 in 3 unsheltered individuals are 55 or older

50% of seniors experiencing homelessness are doing so for the first time

3% increase in seniors living in vehicles

5% increase in first-time homelessness among seniors

7% increase in people living in vehicles

81% of those surveyed said they became homeless in San Diego County

The data also shows a 22% decrease in homelessness among transitional-age youth (18–24).



Looking ahead

Despite the overall drop in homelessness, officials say more work is needed, especially as senior homelessness continues to rise.

"I also want to stress the obvious: there’s more work to do," Kohler said. "Too many people, for example, are living in their cars, and while we are moving closer toward eliminating family and veteran homelessness, we need more apartment owners and landlords willing to house people with assistance."