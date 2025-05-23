More Tierrasanta plane crash victims identified

Two more victims from the small Cessna jet that crashed into a home in Tierrasanta on Thursday were identified Friday.

A federal aviation official said at a Friday news conference that all passengers died in the crash, but did not identify anyone.

A spokesperson for Sound Talent Group said its co-founder and two other employees were killed in the crash.

In addition to Dave Shapiro, the other two victims are Emma Huke and Kendall Fortner.

"The Sound Talent Group is still dealing with the pain of losing our friends and colleagues, but with the permission of their loved ones, we wanted to share the stories of Dave Shapiro, Emma Huke and Kendall Fortner to celebrate their lives and what they meant to us, our clients and the music industry as a whole," the company said in a statement to KPBS.



Dave Shapiro

Music talent agent Dave Shapiro owned the Cessna 550 Citation and has a pilot's license, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

It has not been confirmed that he was the pilot at the time of the accident.

Shapiro co-founded Sound Talent Group in 2018 with Tim Borror and Matt Andersen. The agency’s roster focuses on alternative bands across pop-punk, metalcore, post-hardcore and other popular hard rock subgenres. Clients have included Hanson, Pierce The Veil, Parkway Drive, Sum 41 and Vanessa Carlton.

"Dave’s superpower was his ability to recognize new talent, work with their unique skills and sound, and give them the counsel and resources to make a living in the music industry. Some of your favorite bands wouldn’t be on your playlists right now without Dave," the agency said in a statement.

He is survived by his wife, Julia, his sister Jennifer and his dogs, Amigo, Juneau and Monster.



Kendall Fortner

Kendall Fortner graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 and joined Sound Talent Group after graduation. She had interned there while attending college.

"Fiercely independent and strong-willed, Kendall was the life of the party and lit up any room she entered," the company said.

According to the company, Fortner loved music, with tastes ranging from 1905s doo-wop to classics, from Green Day to Ed Sheeran.

She is survived by her parents, Gary and Kristin, brothers Justin and Jordan, their wives and her nephew, Theo.



Emma Huke

Emma Huke joined Sound Talent Group last year as a booking associate. She graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022.

Huke grew up in Orange County and was an avid dancer.

"There was nothing Emma loved more than live music. She worked hard to save up money so she could travel to concerts and festivals," the agency said in a statement. "And while she loved all genres of music, her favorite artists to see live were Taylor Swift and The 1975."

She's survived by her parents, Tim and Allison, and her younger sibling Ellis.



Daniel Williams

Daniel Williams, former drummer for metal band The Devil Wears Prada, posted on his Instagram on Wednesday afternoon that he was boarding the plane with Shapiro. The band posted a tribute to Williams on their Instagram page.

“No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever,” the band wrote.

A representative for the band referred to their social post when asked about Williams’ death.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.