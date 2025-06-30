Busy week of travel ahead for Fourth of July Holiday, airport officials say

Travelers keying up for a Fourth of July trip should be prepared for a busy travel period, with the Sunday and Monday before and after the holiday expected to be busiest.

According to the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, the nine-day holiday travel window will see 85,000 people arriving and departing from San Diego International Airport on its busiest days.

"Summer travel season has definitely started at SAN," said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the airport authority. "So far, our passenger volumes for this year are similar to 2024, which was a record-breaking year. We typically see an increase in the number of travelers during the July 4th travel period, and this year we anticipate an average of 80,000 people at the airport each day."

The single busiest travel day is expected to be Sunday, July 6.

For those heading to San Diego International to pick up or drop off, expect delays on westbound and eastbound North Harbor Drive due to the possibility of slow construction vehicles.

The busiest times curbside will likely be 4 to 6:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. to midnight.

To help avoid holiday travel woes, the airport authority offered some tips:

