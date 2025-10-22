Give Now
Quality of Life

Coaster service suspended from San Diego to Oceanside this weekend for maintenance

By City News Service
Published October 22, 2025 at 7:49 AM PDT
A Coaster train arrives at the Poinsettia station in Carlsbad, Aug. 19, 2019.
Andi Dukleth
/
KPBS
A Coaster train arrives at the Poinsettia station in Carlsbad, Aug. 19, 2019.

The North County Transit District announced that they will temporarily suspend all coastal rail service this weekend for routine railroad maintenance and major infrastructure work.

Coaster Rail Service from San Diego to Oceanside will be suspended Saturday and Sunday during the maintenance, with regular scheduled service resuming on Monday, according to transit officials.

Work will occur in the following locations:

Del Mar Bluffs Stabilization Phase 5;

  • Track Maintenance - Santa Fe Depot and between Sorrento Valley and Rose Canyon;
  • Signal Optimization - Carlsbad and;
  • San Diego LOSSAN Rail Realignment Project - Los Penasquitos Lagoon.

"Weekend closures occur periodically throughout the year on a pre- determined schedule to provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely on and along the rail line to complete preventative maintenance improvements and advance major railroad construction projects," the NCTD said in a statement.

No passenger or freight trains will be operating during the closure, but test trains, construction vehicles and equipment will be active.

Officials advised residents to remain alert along the corridor and to cross the rail line at designated crossings.

More information on closures can be found at GoNCTD.com/Alerts.

Quality of Life Transportation

