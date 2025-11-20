Send us your Thanksgiving cooking questions

For some of us, Thanksgiving cooking can be daunting. What if you don’t get the turkey just right? What if your stuffing is soggy? What if you burn the pumpkin pie?

Lucky for you, the KPBS Midday Edition team is bringing in an expert to answer your questions. Sam the Cooking Guy is a television cook, YouTuber and author based in San Diego. We’ve invited him on the show to answer your questions and bring us some foolproof, Thanksgiving shortcuts to pull off a great meal.

So, what questions do you have for Sam? Drop them in the form below, email us at midday@kpbs.org, or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message. We’ll be accepting questions until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 26.