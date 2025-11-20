Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

Send us your Thanksgiving cooking questions

By Ashley Rusch / Producer
Published November 20, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
This Oct. 8, 2012, file photo shows a Thanksgiving dinner plate of cider brined turkey with sage gravy, peach cranberry sauce, sour cream and chive mashed potatoes, sausage pecan stuffing, arugula pear salad with pomegranate vinaigrette and goat cheese and herb crusted sweet potatoes in Concord, N.H.
Matthew Mead
/
AP
This Oct. 8, 2012, file photo shows a Thanksgiving dinner plate of cider brined turkey with sage gravy, peach cranberry sauce, sour cream and chive mashed potatoes, sausage pecan stuffing, arugula pear salad with pomegranate vinaigrette and goat cheese and herb crusted sweet potatoes.

For some of us, Thanksgiving cooking can be daunting. What if you don’t get the turkey just right? What if your stuffing is soggy? What if you burn the pumpkin pie?

Lucky for you, the KPBS Midday Edition team is bringing in an expert to answer your questions. Sam the Cooking Guy is a television cook, YouTuber and author based in San Diego. We’ve invited him on the show to answer your questions and bring us some foolproof, Thanksgiving shortcuts to pull off a great meal.

So, what questions do you have for Sam? Drop them in the form below, email us at midday@kpbs.org, or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message. We’ll be accepting questions until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Tags

Quality of Life FoodHolidays
Ashley Rusch
Ashley Rusch is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. Before joining KPBS, she was an associate producer at LAist 89.3, where she worked on AirTalk with Larry Mantle, Weekend Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Ashley Rusch

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News