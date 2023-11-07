San Diego County offers water bill assistance

The San Diego County Water Authority reminded the public on Tuesday that federal aid is still available for low-income water customers in San Diego County to cover overdue residential water and wastewater bills.

"Water affordability is one of the top priorities for the Water Authority, and we are committed to helping ensure that everyone in San Diego County has access to safe and reliable water," Dan Denham, water authority general manager, said in a statement.

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program offers one-time payments to cover outstanding residential water or wastewater bills. The federal government allocated $116 million to California to help households struggling to pay their water bills, according to the San Diego County Water Authority.

Throughout the state, $40 million remains for the program, with nearly $5 million remaining for San Diego County.

"In addition to the current funds, the water authority is supporting efforts to develop federal legislation to make the low-income assistance program permanent," Denham added.

Applications for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program have been extended to March 31, 2024.

Only eligible San Diego County Water Authority customers can sign up for the program by contacting maacproject.org/lihwap/.