Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Racial Justice and Social Equity

Proposed California legislation could save 40 Latino babies every year

By Katie Hyson / Racial Justice and Social Equity Reporter
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist
Published April 24, 2024 at 4:13 PM PDT
A California bill would require manufacturers to add folic acid to corn masa. KPBS reporter Katie Hyson looked at how that might impact babies born in San Diego County.

A California Assemblymember is proposing a requirement for manufacturers to add folic acid to corn masa.

Fortifying food with vitamins and minerals is not new in the U.S.

It started in the 1920s, with iodine in salt, followed by vitamin D in milk in the ‘30s.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

By the ‘90s, researchers had linked neural tube defects in babies — things like spina bifida and anencephaly — to not getting enough folic acid in pregnancy.

Those who do survive birth with these conditions have drastically shortened lifespans and significant disabilities.

So the federal government required folic acid to be added to cereal in 1998.

It was a hugely successful public health intervention, reducing neural tube defects by more than one-third.

But it missed all the households who don’t eat cereal every day.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

In California, state data showed Latina women continue to have the highest rate of neural tube defects.

That’s why Joaquin Arambula, Assemblymember for California’s 31st District in Fresno, is proposing adding folic acid to the masa flour used to make corn tortillas. The bill passed the assembly and is now pending a vote from the Senate.

Dr. Melissa Campos, a family health physician in mostly-Latino San Ysidro, said the change would target a key demographic — women who don’t regularly see a doctor and who become pregnant unintentionally.

She said less than 30% of Latinas in San Diego County take prenatal vitamins before becoming pregnant.

“Where’s the rest of all those women, right? Where's the other 70% of women that are reproductive age that would benefit from this?” she said.

About half of her pregnant patients miscarry, she said, often because of neural tube defects.

She estimates the addition of folic acid to masa flour could save 40 Latino babies every year.

Tags

Racial Justice and Social Equity LatinxHealth CareCaliforniaWomen
Katie Hyson
Katie Hyson reports on racial justice and social equity for KPBS. She moved here from Gainesville, Florida, where she reported on the same beat. Prior to journalism, she advised immigrants, administered an organic farm, and offered nonprofit assistance to sex workers. She loves sunshine, adrenaline and a great story.
See stories by Katie Hyson
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News