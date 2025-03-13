Give Now
Racial Justice and Social Equity

San Diego FC announces security, messaging measures after homophobic chants

By City News Service
Published March 13, 2025 at 12:28 PM PDT
San Diego FC winger, Anders Dreyer dribbles the ball during the team's home-opener on March 1, 2025 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.
San Diego FC
San Diego FC winger, Anders Dreyer dribbles the ball during the team's home-opener on March 1, 2025 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

After a homophobic slur was chanted by some fans at San Diego FC's inaugural home opener, the club announced Thursday it would implement increased security and eject fans who make "discriminatory goal kick chants" during matches.

The measures announced Thursday were in response to a chant made in Spanish by a group of fans during the team's March 1 home opener. The chant — which has stirred up controversy for its usage globally over the years — is typically directed towards an opposing team's goalkeeper.

San Diego FC said that in order to curb the chant's usage, it would increase security personnel, which would be "strategically positioned in key areas," such as the opposing goalkeeper's section.

Those who violate the policy will be ejected "and may face additional sanctions," the club said.

FIFA's "three-step protocol" — an anti-discrimination policy that allows for the pause, suspension or abandonment of a match under certain circumstances — will be in effect for SDFC home matches.

SDFC said the new measures will "reinforce the club's commitment to fostering an inclusive and respectful matchday environment."

The club and San Diego FC Coach Mike Varas decried the chant shortly after the home opener and during the match, a message was displayed on screens throughout Snapdragon Stadium that read, "Discrimination has no place in our sport and in our stadiums and will not be tolerated. The fan chant that was just used is offensive and we ask that fans do not continue to use this chant. Thank you."

The team's next home match is this Saturday against the Columbus Crew.

