Resultados en vivo de las elecciones: Impuesto sobre las ventas del condado de la Medida G

Counting the ballots

According to the County Registrar of Voters, the first returns available around 8 p.m. on election night only include mail-in ballots and vote center ballots received before Election Day.

After that, results on election night will include only the vote center ballots cast on Nov. 5. The Registrar continues to count remaining ballots and post returns until the election is certified on Dec. 5.

