Everybody's Doing It With Miss Lolly

Mindfulness Matters

 October 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM PDT
By KPBS Public Media
*This Podcast is intended for mature audiences. Listener discretion is advised*

Miss Lolly goes to an "Erotic Mindfulness" workshop focused on learning to receive.

Miss Lolly finds out what it means to be “Tantra Adjacent” with Amy a “Mindful Eroticism” coach who teaches people to be more connected to the spiritual nature of their sexuality. Miss Lolly takes a class on “Learning to receive” and discusses with Amy the range of people who come to her for healing touch and help with getting sexually grounded

Everybody's Doing It With Miss Lolly Season 2