Mindfulness Matters
October 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM PDT
*This Podcast is intended for mature audiences. Listener discretion is advised*
Miss Lolly goes to an "Erotic Mindfulness" workshop focused on learning to receive.
Miss Lolly finds out what it means to be “Tantra Adjacent” with Amy a “Mindful Eroticism” coach who teaches people to be more connected to the spiritual nature of their sexuality. Miss Lolly takes a class on “Learning to receive” and discusses with Amy the range of people who come to her for healing touch and help with getting sexually grounded