Postpartum Practicum

Many questions are answered on this episode when Miss Lolly gets curious about post-partum sexual health after talking with her sister who just had a baby. Lolly Finds a young mom who is willing to talk about “getting down and dirty” while her mind, body and spirit are adjusting to motherhood. Then the audience comes with her to a very intimate exam and gets a ton of information from Ariel, a Pelvic Floor Physical Therapist who specializes in sexual health and post-partum recovery.