Everybody's Doing It With Miss Lolly

Postpartum Practicum

 September 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM PDT
*This Podcast is intended for mature audiences. Listener discretion is advised*

Miss Loly gets a pelvic floor exam and learns a lot about pelvic floor health and post-partum sex

Many questions are answered on this episode when Miss Lolly gets curious about post-partum sexual health after talking with her sister who just had a baby. Lolly Finds a young mom who is willing to talk about “getting down and dirty” while her mind, body and spirit are adjusting to motherhood. Then the audience comes with her to a very intimate exam and gets a ton of information from Ariel, a Pelvic Floor Physical Therapist who specializes in sexual health and post-partum recovery.

