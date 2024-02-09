Give Now
KPBS Midday Edition

Valentine's Day book recs, Alanna Airitam and Black horror comics

 February 9, 2024 at 12:34 PM PST
By Jade Hindmon Julianna Domingo Julia Dixon Evans Beth Accomando Alyssa Overheim
The inside of Meet Cute is shown in this undated photo.
Courtesy of Robin Dayley
The inside of Meet Cute is shown in this undated photo.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. We checked in with some local romance experts about their book recommendations for the Valentine’s season.

Also, photographer Alanna Airitam sat down with KPBS arts producer and editor Julia Dixon Evans to discuss her new solo exhibit, “New Histories: Where Present Meets Past,” at The Photographer’s Eye gallery in Escondido. Her work is known for challenging racism and representation in art.

Finally, "Shook! A Black Horror Anthology" has arrived in comic bookstores just in time for Black History Month. KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando spoke with the award-winning team of Black comic writers.

Guests:

  • Julia Dixon Evans, KPBS arts producer and editor
  • Beth Accomando, KPBS arts reporter
  • Susan Lee, author, "The Name Drop” and “Seoulmates”
  • Becca Title, owner, Meet Cute Romance Bookshop
  • Alanna Airitam, artist and photographer
  • Colleen Douglas, comic writer
  • Alitha Martinez, comic writer
  • Micheline Hess, comic writer
  • Rheaghan Buchannan, comic writer
  • Tananarive Due, comic writer

KPBS Midday Edition HolidaysBooksVisual ArtsBlack Culture