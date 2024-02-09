Valentine's Day book recs, Alanna Airitam and Black horror comics

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. We checked in with some local romance experts about their book recommendations for the Valentine’s season.

Also, photographer Alanna Airitam sat down with KPBS arts producer and editor Julia Dixon Evans to discuss her new solo exhibit, “New Histories: Where Present Meets Past,” at The Photographer’s Eye gallery in Escondido. Her work is known for challenging racism and representation in art.

Finally, "Shook! A Black Horror Anthology" has arrived in comic bookstores just in time for Black History Month. KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando spoke with the award-winning team of Black comic writers.

Guests:



Julia Dixon Evans, KPBS arts producer and editor

Beth Accomando, KPBS arts reporter

Susan Lee, author, "The Name Drop” and “Seoulmates”

Becca Title, owner, Meet Cute Romance Bookshop

Alanna Airitam, artist and photographer

Colleen Douglas, comic writer

Alitha Martinez, comic writer

Micheline Hess, comic writer

Rheaghan Buchannan, comic writer

Tananarive Due, comic writer