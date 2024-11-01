Bonus Episode: The Port of Entry team remembers their late loved ones…
November 1, 2024 at 5:12 PM PDT
Day of the Dead is a celebration of life and death that invites us to remember and honor the people we love who have passed away. In this special Day of the Dead episode, The Port of Entry team shares personal stories and cherished teachings from loved ones who have passed away. Through these memories, they reflect on the impact these individuals have had on our lives and the legacy they leave behind. Tune in for a touching tribute that celebrates life, memory, and family.
From KPBS, "Port of Entry" tells cross-border stories that connect us.
Hosts: Alan Lilienthal and Natalie González
Writer/Producer: Julio C. Ortiz Franco
Technical Producer/Sound Designer: Adrian Villalobos
Editor: Elma González Lima Brandão and Melissa Sandoval
Episodes translated by: Natalie González and Julio C. Ortíz Franco
Director of Audio Programming and Operations: Lisa Morrisette-Zapp
This program is made possible, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people
