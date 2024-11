Bonus Episode: The Port of Entry team remembers their late loved ones…

Listen • 29:24

Day of the Dead is a celebration of life and death that invites us to remember and honor the people we love who have passed away. In this special Day of the Dead episode, The Port of Entry team shares personal stories and cherished teachings from loved ones who have passed away. Through these memories, they reflect on the impact these individuals have had on our lives and the legacy they leave behind. Tune in for a touching tribute that celebrates life, memory, and family.From KPBS, “Port of Entry” tells cross-border stories that connect us. More stories at www.portofentrypod.org Support our show at www.kpbs.org/donate . Search “Port of Entry” in the gifts section to get our sling bag as a thank-you gift.If your business or nonprofit wants to sponsor our show, email corporatesupport@kpbs.org.Text or call the "Port of Entry" team at 619-500-3197 anytime with questions or comments about the show or email us at podcasts@kpbs.org.: Alan Lilienthal and Natalie GonzálezJulio C. Ortiz FrancoAdrian Villalobos: Elma González Lima Brandão and Melissa SandovalNatalie González and Julio C. Ortíz FrancoLisa Morrisette-Zapp