Encontrando tu Voz , parte 2: Andrés

¡Hola friends!Ya casi terminamos de contar historias LGBTQ+ de la región fronteriza. En esta edición, hablamos con Andrés Hernández, una escritora y artista visual transgenero no binaria de Tijuana, quien nos cuenta la historia de cómo el arte le ayudó a lidiar con las difíciles realidades de ser queer en Tijuana y nos compartió parte de sus luchas intentando descubrir quién es.No te pierdas esta historia de resiliencia.¡Feliz año nuevo! ¡Nos vemos pronto!Si tú o alguien que conoces ha sido victima de violencia sexual, comunícate con Red Iberoamericana Pro Derechos Humanos al +52 1 664 374 7223.Si sufres de pensamientos suicidas o has intentado lastimarte, llama al 014. Hay profesionales del otro lado dispuestos a ayudarte.Puedes seguir el trabajo de Andrés en:Si deseas apoyar el arte de Andrés con alguna compra, dale click al siguiente enlace:**************Port of Entry has a whole new set of stories for you, this time centered around LGBTQ+ issues.This season we dive with our guests on what it means to be queer in the borderlands, finding yourself and fighting for your rights.Follow hosts Natali Gonzalez and Alan Lilienthal as they sit down with these fascinating people who share their stories. Listen in and join us!