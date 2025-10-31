400,000 San Diego County residents could miss food assistance due to federal shutdown

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson, it’s FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31ST>>>> [HOW SAN DIEGO CITY COLLEGE IS HELPING STUDENTS DURING THE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN…}

SAN DIEGO LANDLORDS COULD SOON FACE NEW LIMITATIONS FOR CHARGING ADD-ON FEES.

THE CITY COUNCIL'S COST OF LIVING COMMITTEE VOTED THURSDAY TO DRAFT AN ORDINANCE THAT WOULD REQUIRE LANDLORDS TO DISCLOSE ALL THE FEES THEY'LL CHARGE WHEN THEY LIST A PROPERTY ON THE MARKET.

IT WOULD ALSO CAP LATE FEES AT 2% OF THE MONTHLY RENT.

SEVERAL RENTERS SHARED EXPERIENCES OF BEING CHARGED SKY-HIGH FEES THAT WERE NOT DISCLOSED WHEN THEY SIGNED THEIR LEASE.

MELANIE WOODS OF THE CALIFORNIA APARTMENT ASSOCIATION OPPOSED THE ORDINANCE.

MW: The goal of the ordinance appears simple: Undermine the ability of owners to recover legitimate operations expenses. And the message is clear: San Diego is becoming a high-risk place to be a housing provider.

THE COST OF LIVING COMMITTEE VOTED TO START THE WORK OF DRAFTING AN ORDINANCE THAT WILL LATER BE PRESENTED TO THE FULL CITY COUNCIL.

A PRETTY UNIQUE COLLABORATION IS LAUNCHING BETWEEN POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY AND THE SAN DIEGO SEALS LACROSSE TEAM

POINT LOMA STUDENTS WILL HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO GAIN HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE AND WORK HAND-IN-HAND WITH SEAL COACHES AS WELL AS THE TEAM’S OPERATIONS STAFF

TOGETHER, STUDENTS AND THE PROS WILL BE TRACKING DATA ANALYTICS, EXECUTING BIOMETRIC TESTING AMONG OTHER PROJECTS WITH A GOAL OF LEARNING THE BUSINESS OF PROFESSIONAL SPORTS

WES BERG, SEALS FORWARD AND TEAM CAPTAIN HAD THIS TO SAY ABOUT THE COLLAB:

THE PROJECT’S OVERALL MISSION IS COMBAT AGAINST LIMITED ACCESS TO DATA AND RESOURCE ANALYTICS IN LACROSSE

CALIFORNIA STATE PARKS IS TEMPORARILY CLOSING MUCH OF THE

TORREY PINES NATURAL RESERVE.

STARTING THIS WEEKEND AND THROUGH FEBRUARY OF NEXT YEAR, A CONSTRUCTION PROJECT WILL CLOSE THE UPPER PARKING LOTS, THE PARK ROAD AND MOST TRAILS TO VEHICLES AND PEDESTRIANS

THE CONSTRUCTION INCLUDES VARIOUS UTILITY UPGRADES AND AIMS TO INCREASE ACCESSIBILITY WITH PAVED PATHWAYS

THE SOUTH BEACH AND NORTH BEACH PARKING LOTS AS WELL AS TORREY PINES STATE BEACH WILL REMAIN OPEN DURING THIS TIME

IN AN ANNUAL EFFORT TO KEEP INTOXICATED MOTORISTS OFF LOCAL FREEWAYS DURING HALLOWEEN 2026, THE CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL IS SET TO CONDUCT A 12-HOUR ENFORCEMENT OPERATION

ENFORCEMENT BEGINS AT 6 PM TONIGHT PER THE STATE AGENCY

CHP SAYS ALL AVAILABLE OFFICERS WILL BE ON DUTY DURING THIS PERIOD

DRIVE SAFE SAN DIEGO!

THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN CONTINUES TO AFFECT PEOPLE IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY.

ON SATURDAY, 400-THOUSAND RESIDENTS WHO RELY ON GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE TO BUY FOOD MAY NOT GET IT.

EDUCATION REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS SAYS SAN DIEGO CITY COLLEGE IS HELPING STUDENTS PREPARE.

Thousands of San Diego County residents are bracing for a loss of CalFresh benefits. Carlos Gonzalez is one of them. He and his mom get a couple hundred dollars a month through the program.

We live in, like in a small house too and with rent and then that was like, kind of like the EBT just helping us to pay for the food. So now she's going probably, she was saying that she's trying to find another job and I'm trying to get another job too. But a lot of places don't be accepting too. So it's going to, like, it's going to make it a little challenging for sure.

Gonzalez is a student at San Diego City College. The school’s food pantry is preparing for increased demand. They’ve asked the San Diego Food Bank for twice the amount of fresh produce as they usually order.

Gonzalez says it will help.

Even just one snack a day or a month is still one snack compared to nothing. I think it will help for sure. A lot of people, like, I'm not the only one, like, struggling at this moment. There's other people and they're going to need it for sure.

You can find a list of food resources at KPBS.org. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

NEARLY 400-THOUSAND SAN DIEGO COUNTY RESIDENTS ARE ON FEDERAL FOOD SUPPORT… DELIVERED ON STATE-ISSUED CALFRESH DEBIT CARDS.

BUT THOSE BENEFITS WILL NOT BE LOADED ONTO THE CARDS THIS WEEKEND DUE TO THE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN.

ON THURSDAY, SOME OF SAN DIEGO’S ELECTED LEADERS JOINED THE CEO’S OF THE AREA’S TWO LARGEST FOOD BANKS TO LET CALFRESH RECIPIENTS KNOW... FOOD WILL STILL BE AVAILABLE.

FEEDING SAN DIEGO, AND THE JACOBS AND CUSHMAN FOOD BANK BOTH SAY THEY’RE GEARING UP TO DISTRIBUTE MUCH MORE FOOD.

THE BEST PLACE TO FIND HELP NEAR YOU IS BY CALLING 2-1-1, OR GOING TO 2-1-1 SAN DIEGO DOT ORG. HERE’S 2-1-1 CEO BILL YORK.

“Anyone can simply call 211 to speak with a trained specialist or visit 211sandiego.org, where we have dedicated a full page and search capabilities for all the food assistance for shutdown related activities.”

ON THURSDAY, A FEDERAL JUDGE INDICATED SHE WILL INTERVENE TO FORCE THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO SPEND ABOUT SIX-BILLION DOLLARS IT HAS IN EMERGENCY FUNDING FOR SNAP, THE FEDERAL FOOD PROGRAM.

BUT IT’S ESTIMATED THAT EVEN IF THAT HAPPENS, IT WILL ONLY PAY FOR ABOUT THREE WEEKS WORTH OF BENEFITS.

ANOTHER MAJOR AIRLINE WANTS TO FLY OUT OF CARLSBAD'S MCCLELLAN-PALOMAR AIRPORT.

COUNTY SUPERVISORS WOULD HAVE TO APPROVE IT … BUT REPORTER JACOB AERE SAYS UNITED AIRLINES ALREADY HAS TICKETS FOR SALE.

United Airlines says it wants to fly out of Palomar Airport … starting next March. They're proposing four daily trips: two to Denver and two to San Francisco.

This would be Palomar’s second commercial carrier, after nearly a decade without one.

Erik Bruvold is CEO of the San Diego North Economic Development Council. He says the new commercial flights will help the growing region.

“The flights that have been announced and the flights that have been in place really serve North County’s leisure and our business travel.”

Not everyone is excited. Citizens for a Friendly Airport has an unresolved lawsuit against the county over American Airlines flights… which began at Palomar in February.

The organization's attorney says the group will take appropriate action if the Board of Supervisors “doubles down” on what the suit says is illegal use of the airport.

The county says the proposed lease with United Airlines is scheduled to go to the Board early next year. Jacob Aere, KPBS News.

YESTERDAY/THURSDAY IS THE OPENING DAY OF THE BING CROSBY SEASON, THE DEL MAR THOROUGHBRED CLUB'S SIGNATURE ANNUAL EVENT.

BUT AS NORTH COUNTY REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN TELLS US… … ANOTHER SIGNATURE HORSE RACING EVENT STARTS TOMORROW (FRIDAY).

The Bing Crosby Season is normally a big deal.

But this year … for the second year in a row … an even bigger deal is happening this weekend.

That’s right … it’s the Breeders’ Cup … considered the Super Bowl of horse racing.

VP of Marketing for the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Erin Bailey says it’s the culmination of a year of racing.

“It’s an honor to be able to be in one of these races, let alone win one of these races.”

With a 7 million dollar purse … it’s the richest race in America.

And that means a lot of money will be spent at the tracks and around town.

“Collectively, Del Mar and the Breeders’ Cup put about $300 million into this economy.”

Last year the Breeders’ Cup alone pumped more than 100 million dollars into the local economy … through people staying here and eating out around town.

Organizers say they expect around the same amount this year. AN/KPBS

THREE NEW RECIPIENTS OF THE SAN DIEGO ART PRIZE WERE RECENTLY ANNOUNCED.

ARTS REPORTER JULIA DIXON EVANS SPOKE TO THE WINNERS ABOUT THEIR ART AND THE AWARD'S IMPACT ON SAN DIEGO'S VISUAL ARTS SCENE.

Ingrid Hernandez's Tijuana photography, Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio's abstract cloud murals and Danielle Dean's video installations exploring capitalism...

As different as this year's winners are, Ortiz-Rubio pointed out a big connection.

Tatiana I also think it's quite important that we are three women working mothers, and I find that very meaningful today.

Established in 2006, the prize celebrates the border region's visual arts talent-- with a little cash and a culminating exhibition -- happening next fall at Oceanside Museum of Art.

The judges are out-of-town curators -- a way of getting the word out about local artists -- and in turn, putting San Diego's art scene on the map.

Danielle Dean is curious about the way capitalism and social systems play out in archives and media. She works with video, performance and installation art -- often combining all three. Like in a recent project called "Amazon."

Danielle: You would walk in and there was. Four. It was a five channel video installation, so there was four monitors and one massive large projection and loads of props that look like plants to kind of make you feel like you were in the Amazon jungle. And you would see people on the screens who were sort of interacting with each other, but at the same time not, and it was very much about their isolated labor at home.

It's inspired by Fordlandia - a work camp constructed in 1928 by Henry Ford in the Brazillian Rainforest as a sort of rubber manufacturing utopia. It failed after just a few years.

Photographer Ingrid Hernandez explores Tijuana's unique, sometimes autonomous housing communities.

Ingrid: its focused on how people build her spaces, living spaces. Often they use, , once wear material discarded. From um, Illa, Dora's factories in Tijuana and second hand, wood or plastic, or even rocks.

Some photos show structures from afar -- askew on uncertain foundations, pops of silvery tarp. The indoor photos hint at her access and intimacy. She's not just documenting -- she's part of their story.

Ingrid: I spend, uh, at minimum. One year and a half, two years, three years, I had friends there and I really interested in develop a relationship with the people in there because I think that that changed the way that I can see their spaces

Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio's art is inspired by time -- and care.

Tatiana: I caregive for my daughter who has complex disabilities, and I, I know under, in the underlying of my work, it has always been present, this idea of how someone with an intellectual disability, um, experiences time differently. — sadly it is completely based on what a productive body can offer to society.

Recently she created a "living installation" of medical equipment and chairs her daughter had grown out of and used medication bottles -- a tangible representation of objects that, in her home, signify the passage of time.

Tatiana: For us, they represent our whole story. So our time, her time, her life in this world, they represent our, our hope also some pain.

Ortiz-Rubio is also known for her cloud-like murals drawn with charcoal. She began one mural the day she got the call about her daughter's diagnosis. She likened the feeling to flying through the thick layer of fog and clouds tangled in the mountains surrounding Mexico City, her hometown.

Tatiana: And then you cross through them and there's this vertigo. At least for me, that's what I was feeling. And I, I remembered that feeling for some reason when I was in there and I felt that it, that's what I started drawing.

The three women's work feels cohesive: it deftly, sharply observes and questions what is right in front of us, what is real and what is possible.

Julia Dixon Evans, KPBS News

ALRIGHT SDNN LISTENERS, IT IS HALLOWEEN WEEKEND IN AMERICA’S FINEST CITY AND HERE ARE SOME WEEKEND EVENT IDEAS FOR YOU AND YOURS

HAPPENING TONIGHT AND IN SPOOKY-FASHION I MIGHT ADD IS ‘NIGHTMARE ON NORMAL STREET 2025 -- THEY’RE CALLING IT THE ULTIMATE HILLCREST HALLOWEEN BASH’

GHOULS AND GHOSTS WILL HAUNT UNIVERSITY AVENUE STARTING AT 5 PM AND GOING UNTIL 11 PM

IT FEATURES LIVE MUSIC, A COSTUME COMPETITION AND AN OUTDOOR BAR

BY SATURDAY MAYBE YOUR SPOOKYNESS HAS WORN OFF A BIT AND YOU FEEL LIKE A MULTI-MILE BIKE RIDE

IF SO, THEN ‘BIKE THE COAST’ HAPPENING ON SATURDAY MIGHT BE FOR YOU!

THE EVENT BRINGS FIRST TIME RIDERS ALONGSIDE EXPERIENCED ONES AND OF COURSE SPLITS THEM UP ACCORDINGLY BASED ON ABILITY

WHICHEVER DISTANCE OR ROUTE YOU CHOOSE, IT ALL ENDS ALONG OCEANSIDE’S COASTLINE AT THE FINISH FESTIVAL!

YOU CAN VISIT BIKE THE COAST SD DOT COME FOR MORE INFO

ON SUNDAY THERE IS THE CARLSBAD VILLAGE STREET FAIRE !

IT STARTS BRIGHT AND EARLY AT 8 AM UNTIL 4 PM AND FEATURES OVER 700 UNIQUE VENDORS SELLING ART, ANTIQUES, CLOTHING AND MORE

THAT TAKES PLACE IN THE DOWNTOWN VILLAGE OF CARLSBAD

##########

