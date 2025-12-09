AG’s office weighs in on dispute between Del Mar and affordable housing complex

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9TH

>>>> [ATTORNEY GENERAL ROB BONTA ISSUES WARNING TO THE CITY OF DEL MAR]..”

More on that next. But first... the headlines….

#######

THE SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE IS REPORTING THAT UNINCORPORATED PARTS OF THE COUNTY ARE EXPERIENCING AN A-D-U UPTICK

THE U-T SAYS THERE IS AN EFFORT IN PLACE TO REWRITE THE COUNTY'S CURRENT ORDINANCE TO ALLOW OWNERS TO SELL THEIR ADU'S AS CONDOS IN UNINCORPORATED AREAS.

IF APPROVED, SAN DIEGO WOULD BE THE SECOND COUNTY IN CALIFORNIA TO ADOPT THE MEASURE

THIS HAS BEEN MADE POSSIBLE BY ASSEMBLY BILL 10-33 WHICH HAS ALREADY BEEN ADOPTED IN SAN FRANCISCO

THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO BACKED A SIMILAR REFORM PACKAGE BACK IN JUNE THAT INCLUDED A CAP ON THE NUMBER OF ADU'S ALLOWED PER LOT

#######

THE BID PROCESS IS NOW OPEN TO BUILD CALIFORNIA'S 1ST NEWLY CONSTRUCTED ALL-ELECTRIC PASSENGER FERRIES

DOWNTOWN SAN DIEGO-BASED COMPANY 'FLAGSHIP CRUISES AND EVENTS' PUT TOGETHER A BID PACKAGE ALONGSIDE AURORA MARINE DESIGN AND THE COUNTY’S AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT

THE BIDDING PROCESS IS THE NEXT STEP IN THE ZERO-EMISSION SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION PROJECT OR 'ZEST' FOR SHORT

THE ZEST PROJECT AIMS TO BUILD AND LAUNCH TWO, 275-PASSENGER, ZERO-EMISSION VESSELS TO REPLACE THE CURRENTLY DIESEL-POWERED FERRIES ON THE CORONADO-SAN DIEGO ROUTE

THE OVERALL GOAL IS TO REDUCE AIR POLLUTION AND NOISE WHILE IMPROVING AIR QUALITY

SHAUN GREEN, AURORA MARINE'S PRESIDENT SAYS IT WILL ALSO HELP TRAIN AND UPSKILL 50 LOCAL WORKERS IN CLEAN MARITIME TECHNOLOGIES

ALL THAT'S NEEDED NOW, IS A SHIPYARD TO GET ON BOARD

########

SDSU'S FOOTBALL TEAM IS NOW HEADING TO A BOWL GAME FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 20-22

THE TEAM WILL PLAY NORTH TEXAS IN THE ISLETA [EASE-LET-TA] NEW MEXICO BOWL

THE GAME TAKES PLACE ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 27TH IN ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO

SDSU WON SIX MORE GAMES THIS YEAR AS COMPARED TO LAST YEAR

IT TIES THEIR LARGEST WIN INCREASE IN PROGRAM HISTORY

THE NEW MEXICO BOWL IS THE 21ST BOWL THAT SDSU FOOTBALL HAS PLAYED IN, IN ITS DIVISION I ERA

#########

EVEN FOR SUNNY SAN DIEGO, THINGS ARE A LOT WARMER THAN USUAL THIS WEEK

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS THAT BY TODAY (TUESDAY), TEMPERATURES WILL BE ANYWHERE FROM 15 TO 20 DEGREES ABOVE AVERAGE.

OUR COASTAL MOUNTAIN SLOPES AND FOOTHILLS WILL SEE MODERATE SANTA ANA WINDS WITH GUSTS RANGING ANYWHERE FROM 25 UP TO 45 MILES PER HOUR

THE HEAT IS EXPECTED TO PEAK BY MID-WEEK

WEAKER SANTA ANA WINDS WILL ALLOW FOR COOLING TO BEGIN

ON WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

######

##########

CALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL ROB BONTA IS WADING INTO A DISPUTE BETWEEN THE DEVELOPER OF AN AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROJECT AND THE CITY OF DEL MAR.

NORTH COUNTY REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN SAYS BONTA IS WARNING THE CITY OF POSSIBLE CONSEQUENCES OVER THE ISSUE.

==

DMHOUSING 1 :51 SOC

In 20-23 … a developer applied to build the Seaside Ridge project … on the bluffs overlooking Del Mar’s Dog Beach.

The city’s planning department deemed the application incomplete … preventing the application from moving forward.

Mayor Terry Gaasterland says part of the reason is that the development would need a zoning change.

SOT 3172 17;21;09;25 → 17;21;24;07

CG: Terry Gaasterland // Del Mar Mayor

“Changing what can be built on a beautiful, fragile bluff like this one is an extreme one. This is a coastal bluff, and that means the Coastal Commission has to weigh in and the application lacked those materials.”

The developer filed suit in 2024, claiming the project is eligible for a builder’s remedy.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta thinks the city is dragging its feet on the issue.

In a letter sent Friday … the A-G’s office says the city’s position that the application is incomplete is legally untenable.

The AG’s office warns of potential penalties under A-B 7-12. AN/KPBS News.

##########

LATE LAST WEEK, ICE AGENTS DETAINED THE UKRAINIAN WIFE OF A U.S. CITIZEN. AS KORI SUZUKI REPORTS, HER LAWYERS SAY THE DETENTION MARKS A NEW ESCALATION IN THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S TARGETING OF IMMIGRANTS AT THEIR GREEN CARD INTERVIEWS.

GREENCARD 1 (1:10) SOQ

__________________________

Viktoriia Bulavina had just finished the final interview in her green card application when the officer asking questions said she needed to step out of the room.

A moment later, the officer returned. Behind her were two federal agents.They handcuffed Bulavina and took her away. That’s according to her husband Victor Korol who was also there.

20251205_greencard_victor / 38:55

What is she's going through right now is not necessary. This is up Absolutely. I think it's a politics playing out in in ugly way.

In recent weeks, immigration lawyers say federal agents have targeted dozens of immigrants coming in for green card interviews in San Diego — in many cases over small visa violations.

But Bulavina’s attorneys say her case is even more extreme because she has always had legal status. Caroline Matthews is with Pathways to Citizenship, a nonprofit in San Diego.

20251205_greencard_caroline 3 / 44:07

It's kind of like each day, you're unsure what footing you're on. You're you're not sure what the law seems to change almost daily. And that no one should want that.

Korol is focused on holding things together for their family. He’s organized a letter-writing campaign and reached out to members of Congress to plead for Bulavina’s release.

ICE did not respond to questions sent by KPBS on Sunday.

Kori Suzuki, KPBS News.

##########

A POLITICAL STORM IS BREWING THAT COULD HAVE MAJOR CONSEQUENCES FOR THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO.

FOR OUR WEEKLY WHY IT MATTERS SEGMENT, VOICE OF SAN DIEGO’S SCOTT LEWIS BREAKS DOWN A NEW MOVEMENT TO REPEAL THE CITY’S TRASH FEE.

VOSDFEEREPEAL (public matters) (1:00) last words "why it matters" (SS)

_______________

Some powerful people are pushing to throw out the trash fee the city of San Diego started charging residents this year.

And that includes former Coronado mayor Richard Bailey. He’s collecting signatures to gauge support for a ballot initiative. Airbnb is threatening to help.

Why? How did we get here?

In 2022, voters approved a measure allowing the city to start charging for trash pickup. And when the San Diego City Council announced the actual fee, many people were outraged: It was nearly double what the city originally estimated.

Meanwhile… San Diego City Council member Sean Elo Rivera is pushing for a tax on owners of empty second homes and vacation rentals.

And that’s when Airbnb thought it may need to hit back. It polled voters on whether they would support repealing the trash fee.

Elo-Rivera is furious.

He said to me quote...

“Anyone who suggests this should be completely ashamed of themselves should be a pariah in any serious San Diego circle.”

... end quote.

This is all going to come to a head soon. We’ll be watching. For Voice of San Diego, I’m Scott Lewis and that’s why it matters.

##########

THE SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL HAS CHOSEN TO KEEP JOE LACAVA AS COUNCIL PRESIDENT.

METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SAYS HE WAS SELECTED MONDAY AHEAD OF SOME BIG DECISIONS, INCLUDING A MASSIVE SETTLEMENT OVER A POLICE KILLING.

_________________________________________

COUNCIL 1 (ab) 1:16 soq

AB: The council presidency can be a powerful position or a ceremonial title, depending on who occupies the office. LaCava has moderated some hot debates. But he told his colleagues they've kept things respectful.

JL: And I appreciate your tolerance for my love of workshopping and really going into the weeds, which does cause some late meetings. But I do think we do a good job of getting the work done.

AB: The council faces some major challenges, including how to balance the city's budget. Not helping the budget picture is a massive settlement over a police killing — believed to be the largest in U.S. history. In January, an SDPD officer shot and killed 16-year-old Kanoa Steven Wilson. Nicholas Rowley, the attorney for Wilson's parents, said the boy was an innocent bystander who was fleeing a gunman who had shot at him.

NR: And as he turns the corner, the police officer sees him, and without having the time to perceive and react and say "police" he just "ba-pah" shoots him.

AB: The city negotiated a settlement of $30 million to be paid to Wilson’s parents. The council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to approve that settlement. The San Diego County District Attorney's Office is still investigating the case and has not yet decided whether to file criminal charges against the officer. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

##########

SOUTH COUNTY RESIDENTS LIVING NEAR THE POLLUTED TIJUANA RIVER SAY AIR PURIFIERS ARE HELPING THEM FEEL HEALTHIER.

THAT’S ACCORDING TO A NEW SURVEY BY THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT.

IT’S THE FIRST COLLECTION OF PUBLIC FEEDBACK SINCE THE DISTRICT STARTED GIVING OUT THE PURIFIERS A YEAR AGO.

PAULA FORBIS (Four-biss) IS WITH THE DISTRICT. SHE SAYS RECIPIENTS HAVE REPORTED FEWER HEADACHES AND BETTER SLEEP.

PURIFIERS 2A :12

“34% noted fewer allergy or asthma symptoms, another 33% noted improved breathing comfort, 30% less coughing and throat irritation.”

THE FINDINGS COULD GUIDE DECISIONS ON A PROPOSAL TO INCREASE THE NUMBER OF PURIFIERS FROM ONE TO FOUR PER HOUSEHOLD. ON THURSDAY, THE DISTRICT BOARD WILL CONSIDER THAT.

##########

HISTORIAN HEATHER COX RICHARDSON TOLD KPBS EARLIER THIS YEAR THAT THE PEOPLE WHO INSIST AMERICANS ARE POLARIZED ARE THOSE WHO BENEFIT FROM THE DIVISION. SHE ARGUED THE VAST MAJORITY OF AMERICANS CAN FIND COMMON GROUND ON IMPORTANT ISSUES. THE TRICK, SHE SAID, IS TO INSPIRE PEOPLE TO STEP UP AND RECLAIM THE MIDDLE. BUT WHAT DOES THAT PROCESS LOOK LIKE?

FOR ANSWERS, AMITA SHARMA TURNED TO UC SAN DIEGO'S JOHN PORTEN, WHO SPECIALIZES IN THE STUDY OF PEACE, CONFLICT AND CIVIL SOCIETY.

DIVIDE PT1(AS) 4:39 "...THEY CANNOT TEAR" (FEATURE)

Q. John, despite her history as a divisive figure herself, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene recently posted on social media that there exists a toxic political-industrial complex in this country that thrives on dividing us. Do you agree?

Yes, 100 %. I think that the strength of that industry is probably the distinguishing characteristic of the political moment that we're living through today.

Q. Who is in that toxic political-industrial complex? And what is the motive behind dividing the American people?

It's money and power or freedom for politicians from the consequences of egg prices. I would say that the industry probably has two sides that exist in symbiosis. On one side, you have social media, and to some extent, traditional media that are really focused on bringing eyeballs predictably into places where advertisers can reach them. And then the personalities who can be rocketed to stardom on the backs of some viral interactions. And they have really come to understand that we as people, love to see things that make us feel moral outrage. We love to take in what makes us anxious and afraid. And then on the other side, there are political movers, some of whom are elected politicians, others of whom are maybe policy-influencers or people who benefit from having a large sway over Americans who are really focused on the issues that they get to dictate as being zero sum and yet somehow existential to the survival of our society. And as long as we're consuming anxiety, outrage-provoking content about those things, they have a lot more freedom to operate in the policy areas that really matter to them without facing a great deal of accountability from us as voters.

Q. If creating disunity among Americans is a deliberate strategy, then how do people themselves, say in a place like San Diego, bridge the gap?

We've got to develop the discipline to turn away from people who are telling us that there are no solutions other than to have our neighbors lose. We have to turn to leadership that will talk to us about kitchen table issues and talk about how we can forge consensus, and that's going to require us to shut off that instinct to seek moral outrage and anxiety.

Q. Give me an example of how at the local level here in San Diego, there are some issues that San Diegans can come together on that don't involve those zero-sum issues.

Nobody wants a dirty beach. Very few people want the library in their neighborhood to close. They don't want someone whose spouse is sick to have to miss work and not be able to pick up their kids. There are all sorts of issues that we all, more or less agree on, that could benefit from organization at the neighborhood level.

Q. Let's take homelessness as an example. It's been a hugely challenging problem to resolve. What does real coalition building among residents look like? What do potential solutions look like?

There are people who, in our neighborhoods, are suffering, and there's some amount of good that can be done to help them. Do you volunteer at a soup kitchen? Do you try to set up a food drive? Are there ways that you can think about reaching out to the homeless community by organizing your neighbors in a way to provide? That sort of, someone is suffering immediately and I want to help them out, creates this organizational structure, creates this accountability among neighbors, builds this tolerant conversation-seeking organization that doesn't start with the contentious issue. It starts with the thing we all want, which is the people in our neighborhoods to be better off.

Q. John, how vital is this work in securing this country's future?

I think in some ways, it's hard to come up with anything that's more important. We all know that there are individuals and companies that have resources and power that are beyond anything that we have as individuals to help and protect our families and our neighbors. What we have as a resource, and what we've abdicated to some extent over the last 20 or 30 years, is our strength in numbers. The way that we push back against forces that want to pick our neighborhoods and communities and even families apart is to find some way to create a fabric that they cannot tear.

Part 1 in a series about how people are bridging the political/cultural divide

TAG: THAT WAS KPBS'S AMITA SHARMA TALKING TO UCSD ACADEMIC JOHN PORTEN.

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and subscribing by doing so you are supporting public media and I thank you for that. Have a great day!