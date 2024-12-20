Carlsbad man detained in connection to the Wisconsin school shooting

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz. It’s Friday, December 20th.

A Carlsbad man was detained in connection to the school shooting in Wisconsin

The House of Representatives passed a bill earlier this week (Wednesday) to place land into tribal trust for the Jamul Indian Village.

Putting land into trust makes a tribe eligible for certain federal programs and services, including some tax credits and land use exemptions.

The bill previously passed in the Senate.

The Jamul Indian Village currently has six acres of trust land, making it one of the smallest reservations in the country. The bill would add roughly 161 acres.

The proposed legislation is now heading to President Joe Biden's desk.

San Diego Planning Commissioners voted yesterday (Thursday) to remove a footnote from city code.

The footnote allows developers to build more densely in certain neighborhoods like Emerald Hills and Encanto.

Members of Encanto’s community planning group say the footnote is discriminatory.

A city spokesperson says state law prevents them from stopping already planned developments, despite this recent decision.

Andrea Hetheru is a member of the planning group. She opposes those developments.

“If it's worthy of repeal, it's worthy of nullifying any decisions that were based on it.”

The planning commissioners recommendation now heads to the San Diego City Council for a final decision.

Rainy season is rolling in. The City of San Diego is reminding residents to be prepared.

They’re handing out informational brochures that share guidelines on emergency preparedness, evacuation plans and other resources.

Here are some of their highlighted tips:

Be proactive – report blocked storm drains, potholes and broken street lights through the Get it Done app. Sign up for “Alert San Diego” notifications. Stay in touch with loved ones. And, prepare your pets.

Empty sandbags will be available at recreation centers across the city.

A 20-YEAR-OLD CARLSBAD MAN HAS BEEN DETAINED OVER AN ALLEGED CONNECTION TO THE SCHOOL SHOOTING IN MADISON, WISCONSIN THIS WEEK. AUTHORITIES CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE THE SHOOTING WHICH LEFT A STUDENT AND TEACHER DEAD.

NORTH COUNTY REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN OBTAINED THE SAN DIEGO COURT FILING YESTERDAY.

According to the filing … the FBI detained Alexander Paffendorf on Tuesday (12/17). He was allegedly plotting a mass shooting with the Wisconsin school shooter Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow. Paffendorf allegedly admitted to FBI agents that he told Rupnow he would arm himself with explosives and guns…. and he would target a government building. The filing did not specify which building he was targeting. On Tuesday night a judge signed a gun violence emergency protective order against Paffendorf…. ordering him to surrender his guns and ammunition within 48 hours. A court hearing has been scheduled for January 3rd. Alexander Nguyen, KPBS News.

A NEW SAFE PARKING SITE IS COMING TO NORTH COUNTY- THIS TIME IN OCEANSIDE.

THE NORTH COUNTY LGBTQ RESOURCE CENTER OFFERED THE PARKING AREA AT THEIR NEW LOCATION ON APPLE STREET.

THE SITE WILL ACCOMMODATE BETWEEN 25 AND 35 VEHICLES FROM 7PM TO 7AM.

SAMANTHA ROGERS IS WITH DREAMS FOR CHANGE, THE ORGANIZATION THAT WILL BE RUNNING THE PROGRAM.

“It's gonna look different for every household that comes through our program. The main thing is ensuring number one that their initial basic needs are met and making sure that they are what we like to call like housing ready. So they have their documents in order, you know, they have proof of income, whatever that be, and we may work on them to to increase income.”

APPLICATIONS FOR SAFE PARKING AT THE NEW SITE OPEN IN FEBRUARY.

A CONTROVERSIAL PROVISION IN NEXT YEAR’S DEFENSE BUDGET WILL STRIP COVERAGE FOR GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE FOR MILITARY FAMILY MEMBERS UNDER THE AGE OF 18. MILITARY REPORTER ANDREW DYER SAYS THE LAST-MINUTE CHANGE HAS FAMILIES SCRAMBLING.

“First of all, let's remember they’re kids.”

Kathie Moehlig is the founder and director of Transfamily Support Services, a San Diego-based non-profit. She says the military families now scrambling for alternative healthcare options are victims of political games. “Medical decisions should be made by a doctor, parents and the youth. Politicians don't belong in it.” San Diego democratic representative Sara Jacobs serves on the house armed services committee. She says the anti-trans language wasn’t part of the bill the committee negotiated. “Our military families are not calling me about drag shows. They're not calling me about these issues. They're calling me about the housing they need, the child care. The health care they need.” Jacobs and fellow democrat Juan Vargas were the only San Diego representatives to vote against the bill. The senate easily passed it yesterday and President Joe Biden is expected to sign. Andrew Dyer, KPBS news.

SAN DIEGO’S OLDEST NEIGHBORHOOD RECEIVED THE CITY’S NEWEST “NEIGHBORHOOD SIGN” YESTERDAY IN OLD TOWN. THE SIGN SAYS “HISTORIC OLD TOWN SAN DIEGO - THE BIRTHPLACE OF CALIFORNIA.”

THE FOUNDER OF BAZAAR DEL MUNDO, DIANE POWERS, WAS ALSO HONORED WITH A STREET RENAMING. SAN DIEGO AVENUE WILL NOW BE KNOWN AS HONORARY DIANE POWERS WAY.

AFTER THE CEREMONY, SHE REFLECTED ON HER MANY YEARS AS AN OLD TOWN BUSINESS OWNER AND BOOSTER.

“We started in 1971 and we grew from there and every year, we’re constantly upgrading, doing more things, changing, fine tuning.”

THE OLD TOWN ARCH IS THE SECOND NEIGHBORHOOD SIGN TO BE PLACED THIS YEAR. IN OCTOBER, THE CONVOY DISTRICT IN KEARNY MESA GOT ITS OWN SIGN.

SWEETWATER UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT IS MOVING FORWARD WITH NEW CUTS TO THE SCHEDULE AT CHULA VISTA HIGH. SOUTH BAY REPORTER KORI SUZUKI SAYS STUDENTS, PARENTS AND TEACHERS ARE WORRIED THOSE CHANGES WILL HURT THE SCHOOL’S RENOWNED ARTS PROGRAM.

Aaleyah Madrigal was at a concert. It was August of 2022, and one of her favorite rock bands was playing in the glow of more than a dozen spotlights. At a huge theater in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego. But Madrigal wasn’t paying attention to the band. She was watching the lighting technician, who was sitting in front of them – operating the huge lights overhead that were flaring and changing color. Madrigal could see it – how the lights were affecting the mood and tone of the room. “I knew what he was doing and I knew like what he was pushing and what it did and stuff it was it made it feel really cool that you know like stuff that other people don't and makes it the show and everything look amazing.” Madrigal was still just a sophomore in high school. But already, she had a deep understanding of stage lighting work. Madrigal says, that’s what you get when you go to SCPA – the School of Creative and Performing Arts at Chula Vista High School. For decades, the SCPA has been a big source of pride at Chula Vista High. It’s the only dedicated arts school in the district. And includes classical and jazz bands, a theater program, visual arts and a Folklórico dance program. It’s brought in national and regional awards. Hundreds of students have transferred to Chula Vista High just to take SCPA classes. A lot of this is especially possible because Chula Vista High runs on an eight period schedule. Which fits two extra classes into the regular school year. That means, instead of taking just a handful of creative electives over four years, students get to dive deep into specific subjects. Quinton Rivera is a senior studying drama. “The students have much more time to work with their instruments, work with the Arts, and also still be able to balance out the academic work.” Teachers at Chula Vista High say they get a lot out of the eight period schedule too, including more time to prepare for their classes. Several other school districts in San Diego County have similar schedules, including Poway and Coronado. This year though, officials with Sweetwater Union High School District have been considering forcing Chula Vista High to end its eight period schedule and go back to the more traditional six periods per day. “We've been hearing rumors for months that the district wanted to put CVH back on a six period day. We don’t know where this came from.” In January, Chula Vista High band teacher Debbie Nevin spoke at a school board meeting. “The reasons have varied from money to data but the Poway and Coronado school districts have figured it out um as well as a large number of San Diego School Unified Schools.” That month, students organized walkouts, rallied outside the district offices and spoke at school board meetings. Thirteen hundred people also signed an online petition asking the district to reconsider. But last month, Chula Vista High School Principal Jennifer Barker-Heinz announced that they were going ahead and ending the eight period schedule next year. In an email, she said they had made the decision after “thoughtful evaluation of school-wide data.” District officials still haven’t explained in detail how they came to this decision. Like many other school districts, Sweetwater is facing a major budget shortfall this year. But the superintendent declined to comment, and members of the school board and Chula Vista High’s principal did not respond to interview requests. In an email, a district spokesperson said the decision was based on the analysis of a working group, which had looked at academic performance data, enrollment trends and budget impacts. But the spokesperson also didn’t respond to further questions. “I feel like we've had no explanation.” Aaleyah Madrigal says many students and parents are still trying to figure out why this is happening. She doesn’t feel like they’ve gotten a straight answer. “I feel like they're making it for their own personal gain. They're not necessarily thinking about the community or the students. They're more like, ‘What's better for us right now?’” Madrigal is a senior now. She’s learned a lot more and had opportunities to work at the Old Globe and other theaters. When she graduates, she knows what she wants to do. She wants to be a lightboard technician. Like the one at that concert in North Park, two years ago. Madrigal says she feels ready for that because of her time at SCPA. She’s sad that they’re still having to fight to show why the program is important to so many people. “Like, I don't think a lot of us would have the opportunities or be able to do what we've done, if we didn't have this program and if we didn't have the schedule that allowed us to keep all of the classes.” Madrigal hopes district leaders will reconsider their decision. In Chula Vista, Kori Suzuki, KPBS News.

The San Diego Humane Society says it has a “huge need” for people to foster shelter animals.

They say they have more puppies in care this month (in December) than ever before.

An east county family expanded their pet family to help out.

Karen is the mom of the Lizarraga pack.

“These animals have no one else. It's not their fault that they're in this situation and they deserve as much love and companionship and we can't help all the animals in the shelter, but we can help some.”

Her family has fostered more than 70 animals over the last two years.

Karen’s daughter Olivia says it’s rewarding to see an animal she’s cared for be adopted.

“One of the best parts is just being able to be a part of their lives. And when you see the joy of a family when they get that puppy that you've loved and now they love, it's the best feeling in the world.”

People interested in fostering animals can fill out an application on the Humane Society’s website and take a few online training courses.

