San Diego County board takes up proposal in response to federal cuts

TODAY IS THE LAST DAY FOR CALIFORNIANS TO CAST THEIR BALLOT ON PROPOSITION 50.

THE MEASURE COULD SWAY WHO WINS CONTROL OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES AFTER NEXT YEAR’S MIDTERM ELECTIONS.

PROP 50 ASKS VOTERS TO APPROVE A TEMPORARY REDISTRICTING PLAN THAT WOULD REDRAW THE STATE’S CONGRESSIONAL MAP TO MAKE IT MORE FAVORABLE TO DEMOCRATS.

GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM SAID THIS IS IN RESPONSE TO TEXAS AND OTHER STATES REDRAWING THEIR MAPS TARGETING DEMOCRATIC HELD SEATS.

THE PROPOSITION COULD IMPACT REPRESENTATION IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY. NORTH AND EAST COUNTY HAVE HISTORICALLY BEEN REPUBLICAN STRONGHOLDS. CONGRESSMAN DARRELL ISSA HAS REPRESENTED PARTS OF THIS REGION FOR NEARLY TWO DECADES.

HIS 48TH DISTRICT SEAT IS ONE OF FIVE STATEWIDE THAT WOULD BE TARGETED BY THE NEW MAP.

AND NOW, WHEN IT COMES TO HOW TO CAST YOUR VOTE TODAY…

EVERY ACTIVE REGISTERED VOTER SHOULD HAVE RECEIVED A BALLOT IN THE MAIL

YOU CAN MAIL IT, OR DROP IT OFF AT ANY VOTE CENTER, OR OFFICIAL BALLOT DROP BOX

IF YOU DIDN’T GET A BALLOT, YOU CAN GO TO A VOTE CENTER TO REGISTER AND VOTE IN-PERSON

JUST BE SURE TO GET YOUR VOTE IN BY 8 P-M.

YOU CAN VISIT SD VOTE DOT COM FOR A FULL LIST OF LOCATIONS

SAN DIEGO IS LAUNCHING A CITYWIDE NETWORK OF E-V CHARGING STATIONS

ACCORDING TO THE UNION-TRIBUNE, THE NETWORK WILL FEATURE ROUGHLY 800 EV CHARGING PORTALS ACROSS 59 LOCATIONS

THIS INCLUDES 20 LIBRARY BRANCHES, PUBLIC PARKING LOTS AT LOCAL BEACHES, AND REC CENTERS

THE GOAL IS TO GIVE RESIDENT’S CONFIDENCE TO BUY AN E-V EVEN IF THEY CAN’T CHARGE AT HOME

AND TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST A TREND SHOWING THAT A LARGE MAJORITY OF E-V’S IN THE CITY ARE REGISTERED TO RESIDENTS IN WEALTHIER ZIP CODES

THE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS WILL TAKE UP A PROPOSAL TODAY (TUESDAY) TO HELP FILL A 30 BILLION DOLLAR FEDERAL CUT TO MEDI-CAL. THE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL SIGNED INTO LAW BY PRESIDENT TRUMP THIS SUMMER ALSO PLACES TIGHTER ELIGIBILITY RULES ON BENEFICIARIES. REPORTER ANDREW DYER HAS MORE.

SAFETYNET 1 (AD) (:41)

THE PROPOSAL WOULD BOLSTER ACCESS TO HEALTHCARE BENEFITS STARTING AT THE END OF NEXT YEAR WHEN STRICTER ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS TAKE EFFECT.

SUPERVISOR MONICA MONTGOMERY STEP SAYS THE COUNTY IS REACTING TO A LACK OF HUMANITY FROM THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION.

“IT CREATES ADDITIONAL OVERBURDEN, SOME SORT OF REQUIREMENTS. AND IT REALLY CHANGES THE ELIGIBILITY ALL THE WAY AROUND.”

THE BILL ALSO ADDS NEW BARRIERS TO THE STATE’S SNAP PROGRAM, CALFRESH.

THIS PROPOSAL ISN'T MEANT TO ADDRESS THE IMMEDIATE ACUTE CRISIS BROUGHT ON BY THE SUSPENSION OF SNAP BENEFITS FROM THE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN BUT THE SUPERVISOR SAYS THE COUNTY IS WORKING TO HELP FILL THOSE GAPS AS WELL.

FROM THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATION BUILDING, ANDREW DYER, KPBS NEWS

ANCHOR TAG: INFORMATION ON CURRENT LOCAL FOOD RESOURCES IS AVAILABLE BY CALLING 2-1-1 OR VISITING THE 2-1-1 SAN DIEGO WEB PAGE.

POWAY COUNCILMEMBER TONY BLAIN WAS SCHEDULED TO BE ARRAIGNED ON FOUR FELONY CHARGES YESTERDAY (MONDAY)BUT THE COURT PROCEEDINGS WERE DELAYED. … REPORTER JACOB AERE TELLS US WHY … AND WHAT’S NEXT.

BLAINARRAIGN 1 (:58)

Poway district 2 council member Tony Blain was supposed to hear the charges against him in court and enter a plea Monday… but he didn’t show up.

Blain filed a motion for continuance … because he’s on a military deployment.

Judge Theodore Weathers granted that request … and the arraignment has been rescheduled for January 12, 2026.

Blain is accused of perjury, asking for a bribe, soliciting a bribe and destruction of public papers.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus (VOSS) showed up to the hearing on Monday. There’s a recall election for Blain on Tuesday.

“Blain has embarrassed Poway from the time he took office. And we don't take kindly to embarrassment. We're going to get back on our feet and get back to doing the things we do well.”

If a simple majority of people vote yes, Blain will be removed from office, and the position will remain vacant until it’s filled. JA, KPBS News.

The pandemic has undoubtedly changed the way we work.

Gone are the days of clocking in and out at the office every day - there is a lot more flexibility. But does working remotely impact men and women differently?

EVENING EDITION ANCHOR Maya Trabulsi spoke to some economic experts who say it could…

WOMANWORK (mt) TRT: (4:11)

“

She'll taking good care of you? Manpower San Diego CEO Phil Blair lives and breathes employment trends. We're churning. That's our business is to churn people. So we see everything in the employment market. Good and bad. He says in return to office post pandemic times, organizations are more comfortable with flexible working hours and locations and it allows companies to keep good employees.

[00:25]

But he says in office networking like so-called water cooler conversations can be a crucial part of career advancement. Where you bump in the hall or you say, "Let's go have lunch." Or or join us, we're going down the hall, or I baked some cookies. You know, it's that interaction, it's that human nature of knowing people and trusting them. So, you have to be visible to do that on the screen, Zoom or Teams or whatever you It's not the same.

[00:53]

But data shows men and women aren't returning to the office at the same rate. According to a recent US Bureau of Labor Statistics survey The percentage of men working from home dropped from 34 to 29% from 2023 to 2024, while the share of women working from home stayed largely the same at 36%. Other data suggests some women left the workforce entirely because of return-to-office rules. Having a one-size-fits-all approach to management doesn't work.

[01:20]

Liz Lyons is associate professor at UC San Diego. She also helps companies with their hybrid and remote work policies. Lyons says for women the benefits of remote work is less about location, than it is about flexible working hours. So, I don't think it's like this unique moment.

[01:37]

It's just that if we want to continue the progress that we have been seeing, um allowing for individual needs and not taking a kind of blunt force approach to management, I think is important. She says it's not surprising that more women opt for remote work because they disproportionately shoulder the burden of non-pay based work, like child or elder care. But she says the lack of visibility could put them at a disadvantage that exacerbates income and wealth inequity.

[02:07]

The idea that forcing women into the office is going to fix this is not the right idea because when that does happen, we're seeing women exit the labor force all together. Lions says that managers can personalize work arrangements as incentives. An example would be allowing workers to choose days to come into the office to facilitate interaction. Phil Blair says that digital only work shows an employee is skill oriented, but if they want to advance.

[02:31]

The money and the progression is leadership oriented where I see you work with your team and wow, we got a star there. Versus well, she does all hers on Zoom and I guess she's good but we don't know. So, how do people who choose to work from home make their interactions count? So, women have to be a little more assertive when they are in the office.

[02:59]

I think the other other thing is that all remote workers should think about just spending some time paying co-workers for no reason, sending them silly videos or whatever opens the door for these more serendipitous interactions. In terms of like the the risks that women take in having remote only jobs, what can they do to prevent the recognition gap? Mhm.

[03:23]

I think one is just to you know, be brave and talk about your accomplishment. I know many women relative to men are uncomfortable with that. Um, but just doing it and reminding yourself that, you know, if you want to be able to stay in the workforce, manage your competing demands on your time, which is so hard for so many women, um speaking up for yourself can support that.

[03:49]

And so if that can give them some uh courage to be uncomfortable in that way, um I think that's really critical. While the workplace has largely changed from a single worker type, Lions and Blair believe it is incumbent on the individual to close the gap in visibility while enjoying the age of flexibility. Maya Trabulsi, KPBS News.”

