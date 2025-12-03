San Diego County’s lone Republican representative could be leaving the state

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson-it’s WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 3RD

>>>> [DOES CONGRESSMAN DARRELL ISSA HAVE PLANS TO RUN FOR A HOUSE SEAT IN TEXAS?] More on that next. But first... the headlines…

#######

STARTING ON FEBRUARY 1ST, IT WILL COST YOU TO FLY WITHOUT A REAL I-D OR ANOTHER ACCEPTABLE FORM OF IDENTIFICATION...

THIS INCLUDES A PASSPORT, A PASSPORT CARD, MILITARY I-D’S, PERMANENT RESIDENT CARDS OR PHOTO ID’S FROM FEDERALLY RECOGNIZED TRIBAL NATIONS.

T-S-A SAYS ANY IDENTIFICATION OUTSIDE OF THAT WILL COST TRAVELERS 18 AND OLDER AN ADDITIONAL FEE OF FORTY-FIVE DOLLARS

THE FEE WILL GO TOWARDS USING AN ALTERNATIVE IDENTITY VERIFICATION SYSTEM WHICH TSA CALLS THEIR "CONFIRM ID" SYSTEM

#######

CAL FIRE BATTALION CHIEF KARI(CARE-E) THOMPSON IS CALLING IT A CAREER AFTER THIRTY ONE YEARS OF SERVICE

SHE RETIRES AS THE LONGEST-SERVING FEMALE FIREFIGHTER IN CAL FIRE HISTORY

AND ACCORDING TO A CAL FIRE OFFICIAL, THOMPSON WAS THE MOST SENIOR RANKING FEMALE IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY

CAL FIRE THANKED THOMPSON IN AN INSTAGRAM POST SAYING SHE DIDN'T JUST BREAK BARRIERS, SHE HELD THE DOOR OPEN FOR THE COUNTLESS WOMEN WHO FOLLOWED

#######

MARIGOLD BAGELS PRIDES THEMSELVES ON BRINGING NY-STYLE BAGELS TO US HERE IN SAN DIEGO

THE OWNER STARTED OUT WITH A BOOTH AT THE MISSION VALLEY FARMERS MARKET

FROM THERE THEY WENT VIRAL, AND BUSINESS TOOK OFF

THE EXPOSURE RESULTED IN A, SOON TO BE OPENED, STOREFRONT IN NORTH PARK

THE GRAND OPENING IS THIS SATURDAY

IT STARTS AT 7 AM AND GOES UNTIL 2 PM OR UNTIL THEY’RE SOLD OUT

IF YOU'D LIKE TO CHECK OUT THE BACKSTORY ON MARIGOLD BAGELS, GO TO THE ARTS AND CULTURE SECTION AT KPBS DOT ORG

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

<<<UNDERWRITING BREAK>>

######

<<<MUSIC BUMP INTO A BLOCK>>

##########

SAN DIEGO’S ONLY REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS MAY BE LEAVING CALIFORNIA. THAT’S ACCORDING TO NEW REPORTING FROM PUNCHBOWL NEWS.

REPORTER TAMMY MURGA SAYS REPRESENTATIVE DARRELL ISSA (eye-suh) IS CONSIDERING RUNNING FOR A HOUSE SEAT IN TEXAS.

ISSA 1 trt: 57 soq

Last month, California voters approved a redistricting plan to make the state’s congressional map more favorable for Democrats.

Proposition 50 leaves Republican Representative Darrell Issa vulnerable to losing his 48th District seat. 11 Democrats are already vying to replace him.

A day after the election, Issa said in a statement that he was not quitting on California.

But Punchbowl News reports he is now eyeing Texas’ 32nd District.

A spokesperson for the congressman declined to say if Issa is considering moving. But, in a text message, said to “stay tuned.”

The 48th District includes Lakeside, where Nancy Tay lives. She supports the congressman's leaving. She believes …

ISSA 1 00:07

“It’s time to have a congressman here that represents and can uphold the population that is part of his district.”

Issa has served in Congress for more than two decades in various districts. Voters elected him to represent the 48th District in 2020. TM KPBS News

##########

DEFENSE SECRETARY PETE HEGSETH AND THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARE DOING DAMAGE CONTROL. REPORTS SAY HEGSETH ORDERED THE KILLING OF TWO SURVIVORS OF A SEPTEMBER BOAT STRIKE — POSSIBLY A WAR CRIME.

MILITARY REPORTER ANDREW DYER SAYS THERE ARE QUESTIONS ABOUT THE LEGALITY OF THE STRIKES TO BEGIN WITH.

BOATSTRIKES 1 (AD) :53 SOQ

LAST WEEK THE WASHINGTON POST REPORTED AND NPR CONFIRMED HEGSETH ORDERED THE KILLING OF SURVIVORS OF A SEPTEMBER SECOND STRIKE ON A BOAT – AN ACT SOME EXPERTS SAY WOULD BE A WAR CRIME.

EO: “THE KEY PRINCIPLE IS SHIPWRECK SURVIVORS ARE DEEMED TO BE OUT OF COMBAT.”

SAN DIEGO ATTORNEY EDWARD O’BRIEN SPENT 27 YEARS IN THE NAVY AS A JUDGE ADVOCATE GENERAL, ADVISING COMMANDERS ON RULES OF ENGAGEMENT AND TEACHING THE LAW OF ARMED CONFLICT AT THE NAVAL WAR COLLEGE.

HE SAYS THE GOVERNMENT WOULD NEED TO PROVE SURVIVORS WERE STILL ENGAGED IN HOSTILITIES TO JUSTIFY FURTHER ATTACKS.

EO: SO UNDER THESE CIRCUMSTANCES, IF THEY WERE IN FACT CLINGING TO A, A RAFT OR TO WRECKAGE, IT'S HARD TO SEE HOW THEY POSED ANY THREAT …

HEGSETH SAYS HE DIDN’T SEE THE SECOND STRIKE ON THE SURVIVORS BUT THAT HE DOES SUPPORT THE DECISION OF THE NAVY ADMIRAL WHO WAS IN CHARGE OF THE OPERATION.

LAWMAKERS ON BOTH SIDES OF THE AISLE ARE CALLING FOR HEARINGS INTO THE STRIKES.

ANDREW DYER, KPBS NEWS

TAG: WE’LL HAVE MORE TOMORROW FROM A LOCAL LAWMAKER ABOUT WHAT CONGRESS HOPES TO LEARN FROM ITS PROBE.

##########

DECEMBER MARKS THE START OF THE FLU AND COVID SEASON…AND THIS YEAR, EXPERTS ARE WORRIED ABOUT VACCINATION RATES.

ONLY ABOUT ONE IN FIVE SAN DIEGO COUNTY RESIDENTS HAVE RECEIVED THEIR FLU SHOT SO FAR … AND EVEN FEWER HAVE BEEN VACCINATED FOR COVID-19.

MIDDAY EDITION HOST JADE HINDMON SPOKE TO INFECTIOUS DISEASE DOCTOR PIA [PEE-ah] PANNARAJ [PAH-nah-raj] AT RADY CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL FOR MORE

SDVAX (midday) TRT (4:22) SOQ: “...those severe complications.”

----------------------------------------------

"So, why do you think so many people are behind on their flu and COVID vaccines this season? Well, you know, I think that people sometimes just get tired of hearing about vaccines, especially after the COVID pandemic. We seem to be seeing a downtrend in folks getting their both COVID and flu vaccines over the years. And so now we have to remind people, hey, it's time to go get those vaccines right before the respiratory season starts. Well, let's talk a bit more about these vaccines. I mean, how do they work to protect us from flu and COVID? Well, they they train our body to recognize the flu and COVID virus.

[00:55]

So the vaccine itself doesn't contain the whole virus, but it contains part parts of it just to teach our body how to respond. So that way when we actually see flu or see COVID, whether we get it from our neighbor, our friend, our bodies actually know what to do, how to fight it off.

[01:52]

Do you have a sense of of how the rates are in San Diego? right now at this moment. Obviously, not that high since it's still making its way over here. But what do we know about the cases so far? Are they on the upswing? Not quite yet in San Diego. They're definitely on the upswing on the east eastern part of the United States.

[02:18]

And then it takes usually about two to three weeks before it arrives in San Diego. So the vaccine it the vaccine takes about two weeks for somebody to make the immunity, to learn from the vaccine um that's being given on how to fight off the flu. So if they if people go get the vaccine right now, they still have time before flu hits San Diego.

[03:46]

You know last year was one of the deadliest flu seasons for children in San Diego. Should we brace for similar trends this year? Yeah, that's correct. Last year was a tough year for San Diego. Diego.

[04:00]

We had seven deaths here and a lot of those many of those were actually otherwise healthy teenagers

[04:29]

And unfortunately most of the deaths that occurred in San Diego County, both in children and in adults were in unvaccinated folks. So we're worried this year as well, just coming off of a severe season that we might see another severe season. And with vaccination rates down in the community, it's going to be much easier for the flu to spread from person to person.

[04:53]

Given that that's the case, when should parents consider taking their kids to a hospital if flu symptoms take a turn for the worse. That's a great question. So yeah, so full starts with cough, fever, runny nose, achiness And And some of that can be managed at home.

[05:16]

If the child has a child or adult has any kind of underlying disease and they should see their physician because there is a treatment that has some benefit if it started early in the course of symptoms. But then if if the fevers persist, the child doesn't want to eat or drink, that is definitely the time to go see the doctor.

[07:13]

Something else I think about is, there's been a lot of concern about data and transparency coming from the CDC.

[08:08]

Has that made it challenging to track viruses like the flu and COVID at all? It has made it challenging. The The updates are coming a little bit slower, maybe week or two weeks behind, it seems. So it makes a little bit harder to to track. We're using the wastewater scan also helps.

[08:33]

So, we are bracing ourselves for what could definitely be a very severe season. We're ready in the hospitals. to take care of the patients that come in, but the best thing that people can do for themselves really is to go get vaccinated. As I said before, it it might not protect people from actually getting the flu or COVID, but it definitely helps to protect against hospitalization and all of those severe complications."

TAG: THAT WAS INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST PIA [PEE-ah] PANNARAJ [PAH-nah-raj] SPEAKING WITH MIDDAY EDITION HOST JADE HINDMON

##########

HOLIDAY TOY DRIVES FOR SAN DIEGO FAMILIES IN NEED ARE IN FULL SWING.

REPORTER JACOB AERE SAYS LOGAN HEIGHTS CDC’S TOYS FOR KIDS DRIVE IS SHORT ON DONATIONS, WITH JUST DAYS TO GO.

_____________________________________________________

TOYDRIVE 1 (ja) :43

The mound of colorful toys is still growing this week at Logan Heights Community Development Corporation…

“Theres something for everyone – its games, its books, its little balls.”

Monte (MON-tee) Jones is the organization’s CEO. He says they're not getting as many donations this year. That means they’ve had to limit the number of kids who will get gifts.

“Its tough out there in the economy and so we recognize that not everyone will be able to give like they did last year.”

Jones says their greatest need for toys is for kids between 2 and 14 years old.

People can donate through Thursday at their office or online. The toys will be distributed Friday at the annual Light Up Logan holiday event. JA KPBS News

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and subscribing by doing so you are supporting public media and I thank you for that. Have a great day!