The Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board has been given more power

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 1ST

A BOARD THAT INVESTIGATES CITIZENS COMPLAINTS CAN NOW INVESTIGATE HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS IN THE COUNTY’S JAILS…

The San Diego City Council has delayed voting on a series of increases to water and sewer rates

The Public Utilities Department had proposed four rate increases, each taking effect in January

By 2029, water would be 62.5 percent more expensive in San Diego than it is today.

Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera acknowledged the high cost of running the system, but thinks that cost shouldn't fall solely on ratepayers.

He asked for an analysis of other measures to generate revenue, like leasing out reservoirs to solar projects.

And that analysis should also outline the way that that potential revenue, if generated, could provide relief to working families, locally owned small businesses and seniors who would feel the benefits the most.

The council will take up the water rates again on October 28.

THE 9TH U-S CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS THIS WEEK DECLINED RECONSIDERING A RULING IT MADE EARLIER

IT FOUND THAT THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO’S BAN ON YOGA CLASSES IN PUBLIC PARKS AND BEACHES WAS UNCONSTITUTIONAL

THE NINTH CIRCUIT’S INITIAL RULING STEMS FROM A CITY ORDINANCE FOCUSING ON STREET VENDORS THAT ALSO PROHIBITED OTHER TYPES OF COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY WITH NO PERMIT…

LIKE YOGA CLASSES ATTENDED BY FOUR OR MORE PEOPLE

TWO MOUNTAIN LION CUBS THAT WERE ORPHANED AND ARRIVED MALNOURISHED TO THE HUMANE SOCIETY’S RAMONA WILDLIFE CENTER BACK IN MARCH ARE BACK WHERE THEY BELONG…

IN THE WILD!

THE YOUNG MOUNTAIN LIONS WERE RELEASED EARLIER THIS WEEK AFTER MORE THAN FIVE MONTHS OF REHAB

THEIR CARE WAS SPECIALIZED TO LIMIT HUMAN INTERACTION AND THEY WERE TAUGHT ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL SKILLS INCLUDING HUNTING

THEIR COMEBACK STORY IS CONSIDERED A MAJOR SUCCESS FOR MOUNTAIN LION CONSERVATION IN CALIFORNIA

NOW ONTO SOME CUBS, WE DON’T WANT TO SEE THRIVE

THE PADRES FACE THE CHICAGO CUBS AGAIN TODAY AT WRIGLEY FIELD IN GAME 2, IN A BEST OF THREE NATIONAL LEAGUE WILD-CARD SERIES

THE WINNER WILL ADVANCE TO THE N-L DIVISION SERIES

THE CUBS MANAGED TO STEAL GAME ONE THANKS IN PART TO BACK-TO-BACK HOME RUNS RESULTING IN A FINAL SCORE OF 3 TO 1

IT’S NOW UP TO THE PADRES TO WIN THE NEXT TWO GAMES AND TRY TO SEND THESE CHICAGO CUBS, BACK TO THE MIDWEST

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS VOTED YESTERDAY (Tuesday) TO GIVE THE CITIZENS LAW ENFORCEMENT REVIEW BOARD, OR CLERB, MORE POWER.

UNTIL NOW, THE BOARD HAS ONLY BEEN ABLE TO INVESTIGATE THE COUNTY’S OWN DEPUTIES AND JAIL STAFF AFTER AN IN-CUSTODY DEATH. NOT THE HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS IT CONTRACTS TO WORK IN THE JAILS.

BRETT KALINA (KUH-LIE-NUH) IS CLERB’S EXECUTIVE OFFICER .

CLERB 2A :20 Over the last couple of years, we have had to summarily dismiss many allegations of improper conduct by medical providers. So we weren’t even able to investigate it because CLERB didn’t have jurisdiction. So a lot of family members felt like they didn’t get the answers they were looking for from CLERB.

COUNTY DOCUMENTS SAY CLERB PLANS TO HIRE HEALTHCARE EXPERTS TO HELP WITH THESE INVESTIGATIONS.

PRESIDENT TRUMP ALONG WITH DEFENSE SECRETARY PETE HEGSETH YESTERDAY (TUESDAY) ADDRESSED A GATHERING OF ALMOST EVERY GENERAL, ADMIRAL AND SENIOR ENLISTED LEADER IN THE MILITARY.

HEGSETH AND TRUMP EACH ADDRESSED MANY OF THE CULTURE WAR TOUCHPOINTS THEY’VE TARGETED IN POLICY REFORMS.

TRUMP TOLD THE MILITARY BRASS TO BE READY TO FIGHT ENEMIES WITHIN AMERICAN CITIES.

DON KING IS A RETIRED MILITARY JUDGE WORKING AS A PRIVATE ATTORNEY IN SAN DIEGO. HE SAYS IT’S AGAINST FEDERAL LAW TO USE THE MILITARY FOR DOMESTIC LAW ENFORCEMENT.

GENERALS 2A (:20)

LONGSTANDING MILITARY TRADITION AND LAW SAYS THAT OUR WARFIGHTERS MUST REFUSE TO FOLLOW AN UNLAWFUL ORDER. SO IT ALL COMES DOWN TO WHETHER THE ORDER IS LAWFUL OR NOT. AND THAT OBVIOUSLY DEPENDS ON ON WHAT BASIS THE ADMINISTRATION USES TO PUT THOSE TROOPS, IN THE CITIES.

KING SAYS IT’S UNUSUAL TO PUT TROOPS IN SUCH A POSITION AND COULD LEAD TO CHAOS IN THE RANKS.

HEADLINES THESE DAYS CAN BE SCARY. TROOPS IN U.S. CITIES. AN ASSASSINATION OF A POPULAR CONSERVATIVE. ARMED, MASKED AGENTS CONDUCTING ICE RAIDS. RUNAWAY FOOD, HEALTHCARE AND HOUSING COSTS. THE DAILY GRIND OF BAD NEWS CAN FEEL LIKE AN ASSAULT.

DEBBIE CRUZ SPOKE TO AMITA SHARMA ABOUT THE IMPACT IT HAS ON OUR HEALTH.

BADNEWS (AS) SOQ: 4:37

Q. Amita, I’ve talked to so many people about how stressful and exhausting the news is now. What’s its impact on us?

People feel beaten down. Physically, chronic stress - especially over matters we can’t control…a bad boss, traffic, the news…spikes the hormone cortisol in our system. Stanford University neuroscientist Robert Sapolsky, who wrote the book Why Zebras Don’t Get Ulcers, says that natural response to danger helps us react to threats. Imagine a zebra being chased by a starving lion in the wild. The difference is the zebra’s stress is short-lived. It escapes or gets eaten. But Sapolsky says humans are perpetually living in anxiety, which knocks us out of balance, triggering stress-related illnesses: diabetes, high-blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease. He says stress reduces our empathy, tolerance and willingness to see another person’s perspective. UC Irvine nursing and psychology Professor Alison Holman says repeated exposure to news about national tragedies...the Boston marathon bombing or the Orlando nightclub shooting can actually cause collective trauma.

Alison Holman/UC Irvine Nursing & Psychology Professor

14:29 “Symptoms of early post-traumatic stress symptoms. So things like intrusive thoughts, avoidance, feeling like really on edge and hypervigilant.

Q. Amita, the reality of everyday political life in America today is that we are divided. What, if any, effect is this polarization having on us?

Well, Holman says people have more mental health issues after political turbulence such as the January 6th insurrection. Polarized elections have also been shown to increase cortisol levels. Holman says worry over the 2020 election was linked to a 12 percent greater chance of new ailments. And it was higher for Republicans than for Democrats, meaning there were worse health consequences for the party that lost. There are also findings on how racism and political marginalization affect people. After the 2016 election, preterm births among Latina women jumped. Local Independent voter Hally De Groot says she gets so upset by the continuous bad news barrage, she sometimes cries.

Hally DeGroot/Local Independent Voter

18:54: “It just, it just hurts thinking about what, you know, individual people are going through because of all of these things and the way they’re being covered.”

De Groot says she’s still not tempted to turn away from the news. She vents to family and friends instead. The 30-year-old is shocked that America is at this point and troubled by what comes next, amid what she sees as complacency.

27:53: “We have gotten so kind of just, like docile and complicit with the idea that like, you know, politicians are politicians and they just like run things, so they'll also solve this for us.”

BUT Local independent voter Josh Bell believes the news is still not bad enough to jar Americans out of the inertia.

[00:19:23]“It’s also bad where there's not a healthy level of stress to really bring out a change, which is the problem.”

The unrelenting heavy headlines have left Bell anxious, fearful, in disbelief…and numb. He’s now reassessing whether to remain in the U.S.

[00:23:23] - “The uncertainty, the lack of unity. Yeah, it seems to me that the United States is almost crumbling in some sense.”

Q: Is there anything that can be done about this?

Well, Back to Stanford neuroscientist Sapolsky…he urges people to prioritize their well being through practicing gratitude, meditation, and exercise. Holman adds people should monitor how they’re feeling when they consume the news. If you feel overwhelmed, take breaks and deep breaths.

Amita, thank you.

Thank you.

TAG: THAT WAS AMITA SHARMA SPEAKING WITH DEBBIE CRUZ.

CITIES ALL AROUND THE WORLD HOST CLIMATE GATHERINGS EVERY YEAR, AND NOW IT'S SAN DIEGO’S TURN.

ENVIRONMENT REPORTER TAMMY MURGA SAYS THE FIRST SAN DIEGO CLIMATE WEEK KICKS OFF TODAY (Wednesday).

Dozens of miles of beaches.

**NAT POP of ocean waves**

A vast wildlife living among us.

**NAT POP of sea lions and birds 2:06**

Scenic trails, waterfalls and grasslands.

**NAT POP of waterfall 2:51**

Jillian Quint | San Diego Climate Week

13:00:40:21-13;00:46:19

“San Diego is the most biodiverse county in America.”

That’s Jillian Quint. She’s an organizer of San Diego Climate Week.

It celebrates the county’s biodiversity.

Jillian Quint | San Diego Climate Week

13:00:49:49-13:00:55:02

“We're an incredible region, and it just makes sense to have a climate week here.”

But it also spotlights how this biodiversity is under threat from sources like climate change and how San Diegans are being impacted.

Erika Rodriguez | San Diego Climate Week

00:24:45:10-00:24:54:11

“We’ve been facing like the floods, the fires, earthquakes that we have here and just like certain things, it’s like, it’s here in San Diego.”

Erika Rodriguez is the chairperson of the event’s planning committee. She says San Diego Climate Week is an opportunity for people who may otherwise not meet to come together and collaborate on climate solutions.

Erika Rodriguez | San Diego Climate Week

00:17:26:00-00:17:46:13

“Even just having the week, I think, is a goal because it's going to be bringing people together, it is going to bring climate to the stage. ”

San Diego Climate Week has something for everyone. There are over 100 community-led events scheduled around the county through October 8th. And most of them are free.

One of the central topics of the inaugural event is the Tijuana River sewage crisis. It’s why Carolyn Yvellez of North Park says she decided to volunteer. She hopes a panel discussion Friday will help create urgency around stopping the pollution.

Carolyn Yvellez | Climate Week volunteer

13:10:02:25-13:10:20:35

“How we can develop governance structures to help, you know, this really, unfortunate environmental catastrophe that's unfolding in our community that is kind of an unspoken disaster.”

One anchor event on Saturday focuses on learning environmental stewardship from Indigenous leaders.

Jillian Quint | San Diego Climate Week

13;01;45;25-13:01:58:38

“The location is the Water Conservation Garden out in East County and they're going to be bringing the indigenous perspective around caring for the earth, restoring the land, and regenerating the soil together.”

For all of the details, visit sdclimateweek.com. Tammy Murga. KPBS News

ANCHOR TAG: THE WEEK-LONG EVENT KICKS OFF TODAY (WEDNESDAY) AT 5 P.M. WITH A COMMUNITY BIKE RIDE AND A PANEL ON CLEAN AIR AT BALBOA PARK.

THE SAN DIEGO ITALIAN FILM FESTIVAL KICKS OFF ITS 19TH YEAR TONIGHT (WEDNESDAY) WITH THE THEME OF COURAGE.

CINEMA JUNKIE BETH ACCOMANDO PREVIEWS THE FESTIVAL THAT OFFERS AN ITALIAN PERSPECTIVE.

ITALIANFF 2 (ba) 1:05 SOQ

The San Diego Italian Film Festival opens with the theme of courage across eight short films at Digital Gym Cinema. The program, called Ristretto Shorts Night, features stories where Courage manifests itself in a variety of ways from a young actress pushing against convention to a man carrying another’s grief to Frederick II defying the Vatican to champion art, science and literature in 13th century Italy.

CLIP FII argument

Then tomorrow, the festival moves to the Museum of Photographic Arts with six feature films. They embody the theme of courage through portraits of women, teachers, filmmakers, and impassioned politicians such as Enrico Berlinguer.

CLIP The Great Ambition speech

The films may be uniquely Italian in subject matter but they resonate with universal themes we can all embrace.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

That's it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org.