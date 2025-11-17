New podcast “One of Their Own” unravels the death of Officer Ciara Estrada — and the silence that followed

On New Year’s Eve 2017, Ciara Estrada and her boyfriend, both San Diego police officers, went with friends to a party. Pictures from that night show the smiling couple. The next day, Ciara was found dead in her home, a bullet between her eyes, her service weapon in her lap.

Almost immediately, her own colleagues at the San Diego Police Department called it a suicide. But Ciara’s family say there’s more to the story.

“ One of Their Own ,” a new five-episode investigative podcast from KPBS, reopens the case of Ciara Estrada — and exposes the conflicts, silence and unanswered questions that surround the death of a young officer who was one of their own.

Through exclusive interviews, police documents and Ciara’s own texts and notes, the series examines not just how Ciara died but why her case was closed so quickly – and what that says about how police departments investigate themselves.

Each episode digs deeper into the blurred lines between love and power, loyalty and truth. It’s a devastating portrait of one family’s search for accountability and grief that has a lack of closure.

The podcast also explores how the police treat unhealthy relationships within their own ranks.

"Ciara’s mother reached out to me. She felt that her daughter’s story – the real story – was never told. I hope this podcast allows Ciara’s loved ones – and anyone who’s had to fight for transparency from law enforcement – to be heard. And I hope you listen,” says Katie Hyson , “One of Their Own” creator and host.

The series launches November 18, 2025 on kpbs.org , Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen. The first two episodes will be released that day, with subsequent episodes released weekly.

Listen to the trailer: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

“One of Their Own” is produced by the KPBS Digital Fellowship, a grant-funded program at the public media station. The Digital Fellowship provides an opportunity for KPBS journalists to spend three to four months developing an in-depth project on a digital-first platform, such as: podcasts, YouTube videos, interactive web features and social media. In addition to learning digital-first skills that are crucial to KPBS' future audience growth, digital fellows also do direct community engagement through listening tours and other events.

