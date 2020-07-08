Virtual Events Archive
Welcome to the KPBS Producers Club Virtual Events Archive! Here, you'll find recordings of all our past events, both virtual and in-person. Simply scroll down to access the videos hosted on YouTube, and click to relive insightful discussions and presentations.
Whether you missed a previous event or want to revisit a conversation, our archive is your go-to resource for learning and growth as a producer. Don't wait, dive into our virtual events archive today!
-
Join us on opening night of the GI Film Festival, for three films highlighting local filmmakers, stories and heroes. The evening also features a hosted reception, post-screening discussion, and lots of opportunities to connect. Limited to 25 pairs. First come, first served.
-
Join us for a special evening with renowned Mexican chef Pati Jinich, from PBS series Pati's Mexican Table and La Frontera with Pati Jinich. Pati will be with us for the night to share insights and behind the scenes look into the upcoming season of La Frontera, and her many other works. Reception and refreshments will be hosted at Coasterra's ocean-side terrace with breath taking views of the San Diego skyline. This will be a memorable night you will not want to miss!
-
Welcome the Spring with KPBS at Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center. Producers Club Members will have the opportunity to visit and tour this lovely community garden and engage in fun hands-on activities. You will get a chance to learn easy gardening techniques as well as learn about cooking healthy and fresh food for yourself and your family. Join us and experience this local gem and get to learn more about the various programs they offer throughout the year.
-
Join Producers Club members for an exclusive opportunity to see The Outsiders at the La Jolla Playhouse and enjoy a pre-reception prior to the show.
The story that defined a generation is reimagined as a groundbreaking musical. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be.
-
KPBS Producers Club Members have the opportunity to get a private viewing of the contemporary Mexican artist’s latest exhibition at The San Diego Museum of Art. This in-person event features a short reception with breakfast. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the exhibition.
-
Join KPBS for an evening with the host of "The World," Marco Werman.
KPBS Producers Club Members have the opportunity to hear from Marco Werman, host of “The World.” This in-person event features a short reception with food and beverage followed by a conversation between KPBS Metro Reporter Andrew Bowen and Marco Werman about how “The World” is produced, special reports, and upcoming series.
-
Producers Club Brunch with Eric Deggans
Join fellow Producers Club members for brunch with NPR TV Critic Eric Deggans. Enjoy an outdoor brunch in the company of fellow Producers Club members and KPBS staff, followed by an interview by Jade Hindmon with Eric Deggans, along with questions from the audience.
Join us on Facebook and stay informed.
Virtual Events
-
Directors Club and Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive preview of the Call the Midwife Holiday Special, followed by a Q&A with select stars. Watch the recording here.
-
Directors Club and Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive virtual event with world-renowned TV personality and America’s leading authority on European travel Rick Steves.
-
Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear from KPBS reporters Matt Hoffman (Health), Cristina Kim (Social Justice), and M.G. Perez (Education) to learn about the news beats most impacted by the pandemic.
-
This KPBS Insider event features a preview of selections from season 11 of “Crossing South.” Host Jorge Meraz and Producer Steven Javitz give KPBS members a sneak peek of the season and share behind the scenes stories.
-
Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear Host and Senior Editor of "Marketplace Morning Report" David Brancaccio give insight into the pandemic economy, inflation, and cryptocurrency.
-
Producers Club and Directors Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear Executive Producer of "Nature" Fred Kaufman give a behind-the-scenes look into the show's 40th season.
NOTE: Clips shown during the event have been edited out of this recording due to copyright limitations.
-
Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear from Executive Producer of FRONTLINE Raney Aronson-Rath and get a behind-the-scenes look into the show.
-
Dive into an immersive virtual world of captivating events with KPBS Video Virtual Events Archive, exclusively available on KPBS Producers Club. Experience a diverse collection of thought-provoking discussions, mesmerizing performances, and engaging interviews, all at your fingertips. Unlock a wealth of knowledge, entertainment, and inspiration with this exclusive archive. Join KPBS Producers Club and explore a digital treasure trove of extraordinary experiences.
-
Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear chef extraordinaire and TV host Pati Jinich give insight into her long-running PBS series “Pati’s Mexican Table” and her 2-part special “La Frontera.”
-
Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear NPR Chief Economics Correspondent Scott Horsley talk about the pandemic economy and what's being projected for the future. You can catch the webinar recording above.
-
Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear KPBS Interim General Manager for Content John Decker moderate a panel discussion between co-hosts of "Throughline" Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei.
-
Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear KPBS "Midday Edition" senior producer Megan Burke moderate a panel discussion with KPBS "Midday Edition" co-hosts Jade Hindman and Maureen Cavanaugh.
-
Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear from a panel of directors whose films were nominated for best documentary feature during the 2021 GI Film Festival San Diego. KPBS Arts & Culture reporter Beth Accomando moderated a panel discussion with director of "Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation" Richard Lui, director of "The Girl Who Wore Freedom" Christian Taylor and director of "UNITED WE HEAL" Ryan Welch.
-
Producers Club members were invited to hear from an exclusive panel of art experts and got an inside look into the Oil Painters of America thirtieth national juried exhibition of traditional oils. KPBS Arts Calendar Editor & Producer Julia Dixon Evans moderated a panel discussion with Associate Director of Museum & Visual Arts Beth Marino, local Oil Painters of America artist Jeffrey Watts, and Oil Painters of America President Suzie Baker.
-
Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive event with "PBS NewsHour" Correspondent Lisa Desjardins.
-
Producers Club members enjoyed an event with KPBS Interim General Manager Nancy Worlie and got an inside look into what the station's plans are for the year ahead.
-
Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive farewell event for former KPBS General Manager Tom Karlo. Check out the webinar recording below!
-
This was our annual Planned Giving Celebration for members who have included KPBS in their estate plans. It was not a Producers Club event, but I thought the conversation between Ken and Tom Karlo was entertaining enough to share with you!
-
Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive event with co-host of Here and Now, Robin Young.
-
Theatre Corner is a KPBS interview series dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the national theatre scene, both on the stage and in the seats. KPBS Arts Calendar Editor Julia Dixon Evans moderated a panel discussion with Michael Taylor, host of Theatre Corner, Wendy Raquel Robinson, executive producer and actor, and L. Peter Callender, artistic director of the African-American Shakespeare Company. If you missed this event or would like to re-watch it, please find the recording below.
-
Researchers Alessandro Sette and Shane Crotty, both professors at the Center for Infectious Disease and Vaccine Research at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, found COVID-19 infection produces a strong T cell response. Learn from the scientists themselves why this is good news in the worldwide race to develop a vaccine against the deadly disease.
Giving Levels
Producers Club (PC) members enjoy many unique opportunities:
- By-invitation-only events with on-air personalities
- Advance notice of upcoming projects and programs of special interest
- Behind-the-scenes station tours and more
- Additional Courtesies vary by level
Silver Level
Includes these opportunities:
- Producers Club license plate frame, KPBS Polo Shirt
- Name recognition on kpbs.org/pc (if requested)
Gold Level
All of Silver Level, plus:
- On-Air thank you during KPBS radio pledge drive (if requested)
- Private KPBS tour option and invitation to the General Manager's Annual Breakfast
Platinum Level
All of Gold Level, plus:
- Opportunities to have your gift used as a Producers Club Match during on-air campaigns.
- Dinner with the General Manager and complimentary tickets to community and art events
Executive Level
All of Platinum Level, plus:
- Exclusive invitations to upper level & Major Donor events
- Your choice of Thank You Gift
Major Donor Level
All of Executive Level plus:
- Invitation to NPR Weekend in Washington or the PBS Annual Conference, pre-event Meet & Greets with public media personalities
- Option to designate your gift for a special initiative
Stay Engaged
-
DID YOU KNOW?
Producers Club gifts can be made from Donor Advised Funds, Stocks, or IRAs (Qualified Charitable Distributions or QCDs).
-
CONTACT US
If you have questions regarding your Producers Club membership, please contact:
Niru Ramachandran
- Producers Club Specialist
- (619) 594-2028
- nramachandran@kpbs.org
KPBS Public Broadcasting
- Attention: Niru Ramachandran
- 5200 Campanile Drive
- San Diego, CA 92182-5400
-
TAX ID
KPBS is a not-for-profit organization under Internal Revenue Code section 501 C(3). San Diego State University Research Foundation Federal Tax ID Number: 956042721
Other Ways To Give
-
Donor Advised Funds
Giving to KPBS Public Media through your Donor Advised Fund (DAF) is a simple and easy way to support the programs you love.Read More
-
IRAs (Qualified Charitable Distributions or QCDs)
Contact your IRA custodian for directions on how to initiate the transfer. Here is a sample letter you can send.Read More
-
Stocks (Appreciated Securities)
You may use securities to make your annual gift to KPBS, contribute a special gift, or to fund a charitable gift annuity or charitable trust.Read More
-
Employer Matching Gift
Your contribution to KPBS may be doubled. Many local and national companies will match the charitable contributions of their current and retired employees.Read More
-
Sustaining Member Program
Join the growing family of KPBS members who generously give monthly gifts to the station.Read More
-
Planned Giving
If KPBS has made a meaningful difference in your life or that of your family, you can keep KPBS strong for future San Diegans through a planned gift. Anyone can make a planned gift and no gift is too small.Read More
-
Vehicle Donation Program
Have an old vehicle taking up space in your driveway? Donate your car, truck, trailer, boat, RV, motorcycle, camper, off-road vehicle, plane, heavy equipment, farm machinery, and most other motorized vehicles to KPBS!Read More
-
Corporate Sponsorship
Is your corporation interested in making a difference in San Diego? Become a KPBS Corporate Sponsor and tap the marketing power of public media.Read More