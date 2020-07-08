Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

Virtual Events Archive

Welcome to the KPBS Producers Club Virtual Events Archive! Here, you'll find recordings of all our past events, both virtual and in-person. Simply scroll down to access the videos hosted on YouTube, and click to relive insightful discussions and presentations.

Whether you missed a previous event or want to revisit a conversation, our archive is your go-to resource for learning and growth as a producer. Don't wait, dive into our virtual events archive today!

View all of our past virtual and in-person events
Past in-person events
  • PC Past in-person events May 2022
    PC Past in-person events: May 2022
    Join us on opening night of the GI Film Festival, for three films highlighting local filmmakers, stories and heroes. The evening also features a hosted reception, post-screening discussion, and lots of opportunities to connect. Limited to 25 pairs. First come, first served.
  • PC Past in-person events April 2023
    PC Past in-person events: April 2023
    Join us for a special evening with renowned Mexican chef Pati Jinich, from PBS series Pati's Mexican Table and La Frontera with Pati Jinich. Pati will be with us for the night to share insights and behind the scenes look into the upcoming season of La Frontera, and her many other works. Reception and refreshments will be hosted at Coasterra's ocean-side terrace with breath taking views of the San Diego skyline. This will be a memorable night you will not want to miss!
  • PC Past in-person events March 2023
    PC Past in-person events: March 2023
    Welcome the Spring with KPBS at Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center. Producers Club Members will have the opportunity to visit and tour this lovely community garden and engage in fun hands-on activities. You will get a chance to learn easy gardening techniques as well as learn about cooking healthy and fresh food for yourself and your family. Join us and experience this local gem and get to learn more about the various programs they offer throughout the year.
  • PC Past in-person events: February 2023
    PC Past in-person events: February 2023
    Join Producers Club members for an exclusive opportunity to see The Outsiders at the La Jolla Playhouse and enjoy a pre-reception prior to the show.

    The story that defined a generation is reimagined as a groundbreaking musical. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be.
  • PC Past in-person events January 2023
    PC Past in-person events: January 2023
    KPBS Producers Club Members have the opportunity to get a private viewing of the contemporary Mexican artist’s latest exhibition at The San Diego Museum of Art. This in-person event features a short reception with breakfast. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the exhibition.
  • PC Past in-person events December 2022
    PC Past in-person events: December 2022
    Join KPBS for an evening with the host of "The World," Marco Werman.

    KPBS Producers Club Members have the opportunity to hear from Marco Werman, host of “The World.” This in-person event features a short reception with food and beverage followed by a conversation between KPBS Metro Reporter Andrew Bowen and Marco Werman about how “The World” is produced, special reports, and upcoming series.
  • PC Past in-person events October 2022
    PC Past in-person events: October 2022
    Producers Club Brunch with Eric Deggans

    Join fellow Producers Club members for brunch with NPR TV Critic Eric Deggans. Enjoy an outdoor brunch in the company of fellow Producers Club members and KPBS staff, followed by an interview by Jade Hindmon with Eric Deggans, along with questions from the audience.

Join us on Facebook and stay informed.

KPBS Producers Club

Virtual Events

  • hqdefault.jpg
    12/1/22 Virtual Preview of Call the Midwife Holiday Special
    Directors Club and Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive preview of the Call the Midwife Holiday Special, followed by a Q&A with select stars. Watch the recording here.
  • hqdefault.jpg
    06/30/22 Virtual Event with Rick Steves
    Directors Club and Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive virtual event with world-renowned TV personality and America’s leading authority on European travel Rick Steves.
  • hqdefault.jpg
    03/16/22 Virtual KPBS Newsroom Event
    Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear from KPBS reporters Matt Hoffman (Health), Cristina Kim (Social Justice), and M.G. Perez (Education) to learn about the news beats most impacted by the pandemic.
  • hqdefault.jpg
    03/04/22 Virtual KPBS Insider Event Featuring "Crossing South"
    This KPBS Insider event features a preview of selections from season 11 of “Crossing South.” Host Jorge Meraz and Producer Steven Javitz give KPBS members a sneak peek of the season and share behind the scenes stories.
  • hqdefault.jpg
    01/26/22 Virtual Event with David Brancaccio
    Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear Host and Senior Editor of "Marketplace Morning Report" David Brancaccio give insight into the pandemic economy, inflation, and cryptocurrency.
  • hqdefault.jpg
    12/07/21 Virtual Event with Fred Kaufman
    Producers Club and Directors Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear Executive Producer of "Nature" Fred Kaufman give a behind-the-scenes look into the show's 40th season.
    NOTE: Clips shown during the event have been edited out of this recording due to copyright limitations.
  • hqdefault.jpg
    11/03/21 Virtual Event with Raney Aronson-Rath
    Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear from Executive Producer of FRONTLINE Raney Aronson-Rath and get a behind-the-scenes look into the show.
  • hqdefault.jpg
    10/13/21 Virtual Event with Yamiche Alcindor
    Dive into an immersive virtual world of captivating events with KPBS Video Virtual Events Archive, exclusively available on KPBS Producers Club. Experience a diverse collection of thought-provoking discussions, mesmerizing performances, and engaging interviews, all at your fingertips. Unlock a wealth of knowledge, entertainment, and inspiration with this exclusive archive. Join KPBS Producers Club and explore a digital treasure trove of extraordinary experiences.
  • hqdefault.jpg
    09/27/21 Virtual Event with Pati Jinich
    Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear chef extraordinaire and TV host Pati Jinich give insight into her long-running PBS series “Pati’s Mexican Table” and her 2-part special “La Frontera.”
  • hqdefault.jpg
    08/26/21 Virtual Event with Scott Horsley
    Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear NPR Chief Economics Correspondent Scott Horsley talk about the pandemic economy and what's being projected for the future. You can catch the webinar recording above.
  • hqdefault.jpg
    07/13/21 Virtual Event with NPR's "Throughline"
    Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear KPBS Interim General Manager for Content John Decker moderate a panel discussion between co-hosts of "Throughline" Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei.
  • hqdefault.jpg
    06/24/21 Virtual KPBS "Midday Edition" Behind-the-Scenes Event
    Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear KPBS "Midday Edition" senior producer Megan Burke moderate a panel discussion with KPBS "Midday Edition" co-hosts Jade Hindman and Maureen Cavanaugh.
  • hqdefault.jpg
    05/26/21 Virtual Event in Partnership with GI Film Festival San Diego
    Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to hear from a panel of directors whose films were nominated for best documentary feature during the 2021 GI Film Festival San Diego. KPBS Arts & Culture reporter Beth Accomando moderated a panel discussion with director of "Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation" Richard Lui, director of "The Girl Who Wore Freedom" Christian Taylor and director of "UNITED WE HEAL" Ryan Welch.
  • hqdefault.jpg
    04/22/21: Virtual Event with California Center for the Arts, Escondido
    Producers Club members were invited to hear from an exclusive panel of art experts and got an inside look into the Oil Painters of America thirtieth national juried exhibition of traditional oils. KPBS Arts Calendar Editor & Producer Julia Dixon Evans moderated a panel discussion with Associate Director of Museum & Visual Arts Beth Marino, local Oil Painters of America artist Jeffrey Watts, and Oil Painters of America President Suzie Baker.
  • hqdefault.jpg
    03/25/2021: Virtual Event with Lisa Desjardins
    Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive event with "PBS NewsHour" Correspondent Lisa Desjardins.
  • hqdefault.jpg
    01/21/2021: Meet the General Manager Virtual Event
    Producers Club members enjoyed an event with KPBS Interim General Manager Nancy Worlie and got an inside look into what the station's plans are for the year ahead.
  • hqdefault.jpg
    12/08/2020: Virtual Farewell Event for Tom Karlo
    Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive farewell event for former KPBS General Manager Tom Karlo. Check out the webinar recording below!
  • hqdefault.jpg
    11/18/2020: Ken Kramer of Ken Kramer's About San Diego.
    This was our annual Planned Giving Celebration for members who have included KPBS in their estate plans. It was not a Producers Club event, but I thought the conversation between Ken and Tom Karlo was entertaining enough to share with you!
  • hqdefault.jpg
    09/17/2020: Robin Young, co-host of NPR's Here & Now
    Producers Club members enjoyed an exclusive event with co-host of Here and Now, Robin Young.
  • hqdefault.jpg
    08/07/2020: Theatre Corner Panel Discussion
    Theatre Corner is a KPBS interview series dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the national theatre scene, both on the stage and in the seats. KPBS Arts Calendar Editor Julia Dixon Evans moderated a panel discussion with Michael Taylor, host of Theatre Corner, Wendy Raquel Robinson, executive producer and actor, and L. Peter Callender, artistic director of the African-American Shakespeare Company. If you missed this event or would like to re-watch it, please find the recording below.
  • hqdefault.jpg
    07/09/2020: Virtual Event with La Jolla Institute for Immunology
    Researchers Alessandro Sette and Shane Crotty, both professors at the Center for Infectious Disease and Vaccine Research at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, found COVID-19 infection produces a strong T cell response. Learn from the scientists themselves why this is good news in the worldwide race to develop a vaccine against the deadly disease.

Giving Levels

Producers Club (PC) members enjoy many unique opportunities:

  • By-invitation-only events with on-air personalities
  • Advance notice of upcoming projects and programs of special interest
  • Behind-the-scenes station tours and more
  • Additional Courtesies vary by level

Silver Level

$1,200-$2,499
Get Started

Includes these opportunities:

  • Producers Club license plate frame, KPBS Polo Shirt
  • Name recognition on kpbs.org/pc (if requested)

Gold Level

$2,500-$4,999
Get Started

All of Silver Level, plus:

  • On-Air thank you during KPBS radio pledge drive (if requested)
  • Private KPBS tour option and invitation to the General Manager's Annual Breakfast

Platinum Level

$5,000-$9,999
Get Started

All of Gold Level, plus:

  • Opportunities to have your gift used as a Producers Club Match during on-air campaigns.
  • Dinner with the General Manager and complimentary tickets to community and art events

Executive Level

$1,200-$2,499
Get Started

All of Platinum Level, plus:

  • Exclusive invitations to upper level & Major Donor events
  • Your choice of Thank You Gift

Major Donor Level

$25,000+
Get Started

All of Executive Level plus:

  • Invitation to NPR Weekend in Washington or the PBS Annual Conference, pre-event Meet & Greets with public media personalities
  • Option to designate your gift for a special initiative
View all of our past virtual and in-person events

Stay Engaged

  • DID YOU KNOW?

    Producers Club gifts can be made from Donor Advised Funds, Stocks, or IRAs (Qualified Charitable Distributions or QCDs).

  • CONTACT US

    If you have questions regarding your Producers Club membership, please contact:

    Niru Ramachandran
    KPBS Public Broadcasting
    • Attention: Niru Ramachandran
    • 5200 Campanile Drive
    • San Diego, CA 92182-5400
  • TAX ID

    KPBS is a not-for-profit organization under Internal Revenue Code section 501 C(3). San Diego State University Research Foundation Federal Tax ID Number: 956042721

View all of our past virtual and in-person events

Other Ways To Give

  • Donor Advised Funds

    Giving to KPBS Public Media through your Donor Advised Fund (DAF) is a simple and easy way to support the programs you love.

    Read More
  • IRAs (Qualified Charitable Distributions or QCDs)

    Contact your IRA custodian for directions on how to initiate the transfer. Here is a sample letter you can send.

    Read More
  • Stocks (Appreciated Securities)

    You may use securities to make your annual gift to KPBS, contribute a special gift, or to fund a charitable gift annuity or charitable trust.

    Read More
  • Employer Matching Gift

    Your contribution to KPBS may be doubled. Many local and national companies will match the charitable contributions of their current and retired employees.

    Read More
  • Sustaining Member Program

    Join the growing family of KPBS members who generously give monthly gifts to the station.

    Read More
  • Planned Giving

    If KPBS has made a meaningful difference in your life or that of your family, you can keep KPBS strong for future San Diegans through a planned gift. Anyone can make a planned gift and no gift is too small.

    Read More
  • Vehicle Donation Program

    Have an old vehicle taking up space in your driveway? Donate your car, truck, trailer, boat, RV, motorcycle, camper, off-road vehicle, plane, heavy equipment, farm machinery, and most other motorized vehicles to KPBS!

    Read More
  • Corporate Sponsorship

    Is your corporation interested in making a difference in San Diego? Become a KPBS Corporate Sponsor and tap the marketing power of public media.

    Read More