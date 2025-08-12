Kaitlin Hahn

Kaitlin (Kait) Hahn is the development coordinator at KPBS. She is dedicated to the accessibility of knowledge and deeply values the importance of education. Prior to joining the KPBS team, Kait worked in annual giving for SDSU Alumni.

Kait grew up in San Diego County and received her undergraduate degree in journalism from Suffolk University and her master’s degree in higher education administration from Villanova University.

In her free time, Kait enjoys going to the beach and exploring all that the San Diego landscape has to offer. She is a devoted sports fan and loves San Diego’s vibrant restaurant scene.