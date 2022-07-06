Manuela Tobias

Manuela TobiasCalMatters
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
Nick Herrmann, who battled back from a cancerous tumor in his left leg to help Torrey Pines High School win a basketball championship and committed to play for Cal State Northridge, has died at age 20 after a second cancer fight.
He wrote acclaimed books about Harry Truman and John Adams, along with the Brooklyn Bridge and the Panama Canal. He also was the authoritative voice narrating TV films such as The Civil War in 1990.
The reservoir continues to suffer from a 22-year drought that now has water levels at only 27% of capacity. That's surfaced four sets of skeletal remains in the past four months.
"Axios" is Greek for "worthy" — and now we know how much the company is worth, less than six years after its news site debuted.
Catch up on key developments and the latest in-depth coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
California's last operating nuclear power plant could get a second lease on life.
