SIMPLY MING: Ming Tsai with Guest Michael Schlow

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 19, 2022 at 4:09 PM PDT
Chef Ming Tsai cooks with James Beard Award winning chef Michael Schlow.
Chef Ming Tsai cooks with James Beard Award winning chef Michael Schlow.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On Demand

On this episode, Ming cooks at home with James Beard Award winning chef Michael Schlow. Together they're dishing up some zesty shrimp two ways.

Spicy Shrimp with Fregola and Chickpeas
Spicy Shrimp with Fregola and Chickpeas

Michael makes Spicy Shrimp with Fregola and Chickpeas. Ming follows that up with a colorful Togarashi Shrimp with Miso Risotto, Edamame, and Watercress.

Togarashi Shrimp with Miso Risotto, Edamame, and Watercress
Togarashi Shrimp with Miso Risotto, Edamame, and Watercress

About The Series:

In the Emmy Award-winning series SIMPLY MING, host Ming Tsai cooks a dish and invites a celebrity guest chef to cook another, improvising from items in his East-West pantry. In Season 17, Ming’s guests include French chef Jacques Pépin, king of fusion cooking Susur Lee, home cooking proponent Sara Moulton, TOP CHEF contestant and soul food-lover Carla Hall, Israeli chef Avi Shemtov and BIZARRE FOODS expert Andrew Zimmern.

SIMPLY MING Season 17 | preview

Currently available on the series website, PBS.org, Apple TV, iTunes, Prime Video

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Presented by WGBH. Distributed by American Public Television

