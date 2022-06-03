Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App

On this episode, Kelly Corrigan talks with diplomat and author, Samantha Power. As the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the former UN Ambassador to the United States, Samantha dealt with some of the world’s greatest issues of development and anti-corruption.

Kelly Corrigan and Samantha discuss the importance of international development, strategies of anti-corruption, and what we have learned from the COVID-19 crisis.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Samantha Power

Samantha Power is devoted, insightful, and oozing with compassion for the many pockets of the world that need our support. As part of the PBS series, Tell Me More, we sat down at her offices in DC to talk about loss, intervention, personal agency and progress. She is generous and open about miscarriages, panic attacks, the death of her father and the great man who raised her.

Watch On Your Schedule:

TELL ME MORE is available on PBS.org and the PBS Video App.

About Season 3:

TELL ME MORE will bring ten incredible voices to television screens across the nation for an intimate and in-depth conversation about their most significant professional achievements and personal passion projects. Known for her signature style of interviews that are less focused on career but more about social impact, Kelly Corrigan’s deep curiosity generates insightful conversations to help audiences better understand themselves and their world.

Guests of the conversation series are luminaries who refuse to stay in their lane and encourage others to strike out and do great things. Season 3 features compelling, one-on-one conversations with a broad range of notable figures, including comedian and producer Judd Apatow, poet and Director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture Kevin Young, Administrator to U.S. AID Samantha Power, actress and Youtuber Lilly Singh, and Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts, among many other esteemed guests.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Season 3: Extended Preview

Credits:

This program was produced by WETA Washington, D.C., Second Peninsula Productions, and Corrigan Electric which are solely responsible for its content. ©2022 WETA Washington, D.C., Second Peninsula Productions and Corrigan Electric.