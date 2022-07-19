GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Japan After Abe

Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with the PBS Video App

How will the shocking assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the country's longest-serving Prime Minister, reshape the country and the broader region? And will it lead to a long-pursued amendment to the country's pacifist constitution? The guest on this episode is Tomohiko Taniguchi, former Special Advisor to the Prime Minister.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: After Shinzo Abe's Assassination

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes are available on demand

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Credits:

Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television