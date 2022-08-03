Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

Platforms like Facebook and Twitter can help drive positive change in society, but they've also helped fuel division, violence and even genocide. On this episode, Ian Bremmer interviews Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen about whether social media can be fixed.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Saving Social Media

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes are available on demand

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Credits:

Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television