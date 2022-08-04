Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

Construction of border barriers halted at Friendship Park in San Diego

By City News Service
Published August 4, 2022 at 4:53 PM PDT
press release garden.jpg
Courtesy of Friends of Friendship Park
Undated photo of families at the U.S.-Mexico border is captured above. In 2011, the Border Patrol partially reopened Friendship Park, allowing up to 25 people at a time to visit with friends and families across the international boundary.

Border officials announced on Thursday that the construction of two border barriers at the binational Friendship Park along the U.S.-Mexico border will be halted amid public concerns over the project.

According to Customs and Border Protection, construction at the park in southwestern San Diego will be paused "to engage with community stakeholders and to discuss the planned construction to rebuild barrier sections requiring repair in this area."

Members of the public, along with elected officials, decried the project because of the proposed construction of 30-foot bollards and removal of pedestrian gates. Advocates say the lack of a pedestrian gate will remove public access from the park, which has served as a meeting place for families with members living on both sides of the border.

"We have heard concerns about the project as currently planned, and it is important to me to be responsive to the local community on this issue," said CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus. "I look forward to continued conversations with the community regarding this project during the pause."

IMG-0121 (1).jpg
Border & Immigration
RELATED: Friendship Park advocates request pause on construction plans
Tania Thorne

The park has been closed since 2019. CBP says that when construction is completed, the park will be open for "a minimum of two days each month."

Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, whose district includes Friendship Park, said in a statement, "Since its inauguration in 1971, Friendship Park has been a testament to the U.S.-Mexico relationship and has allowed families to come together. The proposed projects would bar public access to Friendship Park, preventing it from serving communities on both sides of the border. This is a welcome step in the right direction, and I urge CBP to work with federal, state and local governments and community stakeholders as they move forward in preserving access to Friendship Park."

More News