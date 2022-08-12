Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now

In the first two years of the pandemic, the WHO estimates that nearly 15 million people died from COVID-19. What's the state of COVID today and when will we be able to put this deadly disease behind us? Then, a history of the AIDS quilt. Guest: Dr. Tom Frieden, Former Director of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Will COVID Ever End?

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

