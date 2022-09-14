Give Now
AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Flavor-Packed Chicken Dinner

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 14, 2022 at 3:24 PM PDT
Broiled Chicken with Gravy
Daniel J. van Ackere. Courtesy of American Public Television
/
Ashley Moore
Broiled Chicken with Gravy

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV/ On demand

On this episode, hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster make Broiled Chicken with Gravy. Equipment expert Adam Ried reveals his top pick for toaster ovens, and gadget critic Lisa McManus shares the best toaster oven gear. Test cook Dan Souza shows Julia a new recipe for Skillet Roasted Broccoli.

Skillet Charred Broccoli
Carl Tremblay/ Courtesy of American Public Television
/
Chantal Lambeth
Skillet Charred Broccoli
Recipe card for Broiled Chicken with Gravy.
ATK
Recipe card for Broiled Chicken with Gravy

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

For a limited time, this episode will be available on demand with the PBS Video App, the series website and on Facebook.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
