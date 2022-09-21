AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Starring: Tomatoes
Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!
On this episode, test cook Elle Simone Scott makes host Bridget Lancaster a showstopping Upside-Down Tomato Tart. Tasting expert Jack Bishop shares tips for buying tomatoes, and science expert Dan Souza explains the Leidenfrost Effect. Test cook Becky Hays makes host Julia Collin Davison Horiatiki Salata (Hearty Greek Salad).
Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:
This episode is available on demand now with KPBS Passport
