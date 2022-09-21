Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Starring: Tomatoes

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 21, 2022 at 11:21 AM PDT
A Showstopping Upside-Down Tomato Tart
Daniel J. van Ackere/ Courtesy of American Public Television
/
Ashley Moore
A Showstopping Upside-Down Tomato Tart

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, test cook Elle Simone Scott makes host Bridget Lancaster a showstopping Upside-Down Tomato Tart. Tasting expert Jack Bishop shares tips for buying tomatoes, and science expert Dan Souza explains the Leidenfrost Effect. Test cook Becky Hays makes host Julia Collin Davison Horiatiki Salata (Hearty Greek Salad).

Horiatiki Salata (Hearty Greek Salad)
Steve Klise/ Courtesy of American Public Television
/
Steve Klise
Horiatiki Salata (Hearty Greek Salad)

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode is available on demand now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN is on Facebook, Instagram, follow @TestKitchen on Twitter.

Distributed by American Public Television.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News