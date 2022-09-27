Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Sept 30 at 10 a.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

Colombia is Latin America's longest-standing democracy, but it's never elected a leftist president...until now. Gustavo Petro joins the show in an exclusive interview.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Colombia's New President

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

Colombia’s New President Gustavo Petro: Biden Team Aware the War on Drugs Has Failed

Credits:

Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television