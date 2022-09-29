PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: The World Cup of Tacos

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 3 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. on KPBS on KPBS TV / On demand

Much like the deep and bitter divide of Salsa Roja vs Salsa Verde, the state of Nuevo León is divided between two pro soccer teams: Los Tigres and Los Rayados. On this episode, Pati tries the food at each stadium with stars from each team to be the judge on who wins in the battle of tortas and tacos.

In the kitchen recipes:

Asado de Puerco con Empalmes / Pork Stew stacked in corn tortillas

Frijoles con Veneno / Poison Beans

Choripan con Carne Asada / Argentinian Chorizo and Carne Asada Torta

Chimichurri Mexa / Chimichurri with a Mexican accent

About Season 11:

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE is a food-driven television series starring James Beard Award winning chef, author and mom to three boys, Pati Jinich. In Season 11, Pati explores Nuevo Leon, a sprawling northeastern border state draped in dazzling mountains and miles of desert. What Nuevo Leon lacks in ingredients, it makes up for with resourceful, creative people who are finding innovative and delicious ways to transform traditional flavors into familiar yet exciting new experiences.

