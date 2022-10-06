Groundworks
Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with PBS Video App
“Groundworks” profiles four California Native co-creators of the Groundworks project – an immersive, year-long media collaboration that culminated with a performance on Alcatraz Island on San Francisco’s first official Indigenous Peoples Day in October 2018.
While weaving together these artists' stories and their contemporary ways of sharing traditional knowledge, "Groundworks" also explores land management issues, water rights, and food-security – concerns for all Americans, especially in an age of climate change.
Credits:
Presented by Vision Maker Media. Distributed by American Public Television. Ian Garrett - director, producer, writer, camera. Justine Garrett - writer, producer. Tiśina Ta-till-ium Parker - co-producer, writer, camera. Tia Taurere Clearsky - editor. Don Schroeder - consulting producer. Release: Oct. 1, 2022