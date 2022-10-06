Give Now
Published October 6, 2022 at 10:09 AM PDT
Alcatraz performance cast shown left to right: Kanyon Sayers-Roods, Tazbah Chavez, Ras K'Dee, Bernadette Smith
Alcatraz performance cast shown left to right: Kanyon Sayers-Roods, Tazbah Chavez, Ras K'Dee, Bernadette Smith

Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with PBS Video App

“Groundworks” profiles four California Native co-creators of the Groundworks project – an immersive, year-long media collaboration that culminated with a performance on Alcatraz Island on San Francisco’s first official Indigenous Peoples Day in October 2018.

Sunrise at Alcatraz
Sunrise at Alcatraz, San Francisco, Calif. 2018

While weaving together these artists' stories and their contemporary ways of sharing traditional knowledge, "Groundworks" also explores land management issues, water rights, and food-security – concerns for all Americans, especially in an age of climate change.

Groundworks: Trailer

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is available on demand for a limited time.

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.
Left to right: Kanyon Sayers-Roods, Bernadette Smith, Corrina Gould protest.
Left to right: Kanyon Sayers-Roods, Bernadette Smith, Corrina Gould protest.

Credits:

Presented by Vision Maker Media. Distributed by American Public Television. Ian Garrett - director, producer, writer, camera. Justine Garrett - writer, producer. Tiśina Ta-till-ium Parker - co-producer, writer, camera. Tia Taurere Clearsky - editor. Don Schroeder - consulting producer. Release: Oct. 1, 2022

Left to Right: Natalie Ghezzi Aceves, Esme Olivia, Bernadette Smith dancing.
Left to Right: Natalie Ghezzi Aceves, Esme Olivia, Bernadette Smith dancing.
Ras with drum at Alcatraz performance, San Francisco, Calif.
Ras with drum at Alcatraz performance, San Francisco, Calif.

