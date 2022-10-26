Premieres Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

Día de los Muertos—Day of the Dead—has become a globally recognized Mexican tradition celebrated in Latino neighborhoods throughout the United States and by people of Mexican heritage everywhere. Traditionally observed on the first two days of November, Día de los Muertos sees families and friends paying their respects to deceased loved ones with colorful and festive gatherings filled with food, flowers and warm remembrances rather than funereal mourning. In honor of this year’s celebration, “Día de los Muertos” premieres Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 on PBS.

Dia de los Muertos: Trailer

Doña Lorenza Explains Preparations for Dia de los Muertos

Taped before a live audience deep within the unique and beautiful “underworld” of The Caverns, a subterranean amphitheater in Middle Tennessee, the concert includes performances by the following artists:

LOS LOBOS – with their unique GRAMMY-winning amalgamation of rock and roll, Tex-Mex, country, zydeco, folk, R&B, blues and traditional music such as cumbia, boleros and norteños, the East L.A. band formed almost 50 years ago has sold millions of records, won prestigious awards and made fans around the world.

Los Lobos Perform 'Maricela'

OZOMATLI – this longtime Los Angeles-based band brings the evening’s energy up with their lively mash-up of salsa, jazz, funk, reggae, rap and several types of Latin music: tropical genres like merengue and cumbia, Mexican styles like norteño and Jamaican ska and reggae, all mixed with a heavy dose of hip-hop and funk.

Ozomatli Perform 'Paleta'

FLOR DE TOLOACHE – this Latin GRAMMY Award-winning, New York-based, all-female group combines old-style Mariachi with a modern edge. Featured on NPR and THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, Flor de Toloache’s distinctive sound is a fresh, genre-busting take on traditional Mexican music.

Flor de Toloache Perform 'Regresa Ya'

The audience is composed of Tennessee’s diverse Latino communities, many in skeleton makeup and traditional costumes, organized by the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition. The performances are intermixed with short vignettes produced by San Francisco filmmaker Jennifer Maytorena Taylor that illuminate the meaning of Día de los Muertos.

Courtesy of John Partipilo / FR170895 AP Latin GRAMMY Award-winning, New York-based, all-female group Flor de Toloache combines old-style Mariachi with a modern edge.

"Día de los Muertos" will stream simultaneously with broadcast and be available on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video app, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Courtesy of John Partipilo / FR170895 AP PBS show at the Caverns featuring Los Lobos, Flor De Toloache and Ozomatu

Credits:

Produced by Todd Jarrell Productions, LLC in association with PBS and Latino Public Broadcasting. The executive producer is Todd Jarrell. The executive producer for LPB is Sandie Viquez Pedlow.