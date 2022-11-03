Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: 1905 - 1954 World Series Programs

On this episode, see San Antonio finds including 1905 - 1954 World Series programs, Dr. Seuss lunch box art, ca. 1970, and Oscar Heyman jewelry, ca. 1955. Which appraisals have soared since 2007? One jumped up to $80,000!

Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 / PBS Lark E. Mason (right) appraises Chinese porcelain panels, ca. 1920, in San Antonio, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage San Antonio, Hour 2” premieres Monday, Nov. 7 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 / PBS Arlie Sulka (right) appraises a Steuben green Florentia bowl, ca. 1928, in San Antonio, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage San Antonio, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 7 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

