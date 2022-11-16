Premieres Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

The timeless and genre-defying influence of Joni Mitchell’s artistry is celebrated with an all-star lineup at the Kennedy Center, accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra led by Grammy Award-winning composer Vince Mendoza.

NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER: A Joni Mitchell Songbook: preview

This heartfelt tribute to the folk and jazz music legend reflects upon Mitchell’s orchestral recordings of “Both Sides Now” and “Travelogue,” which realized a meditative and hauntingly expressive tone to Mitchell’s seminal works.

Lalah Hathaway and Raul Midón Perform 'Sex Kills'

Featuring unique renditions of some of her most beloved songs, such as “A Case of You,” “Woodstock," “River,” and “The Circle Game,” the program includes performances by Lalah Hathaway, Renée Fleming, Jimmie Herrod, Raul Midón, and Aoife O’Donovan.

Jimmie Herrod Performs 'Hejira'

Beyond the Concert Hall stage, “A Joni Mitchell Songbook” explores how the raw vulnerability and intimacy of Mitchell’s work served as a roadmap for fans and future generations of singer-songwriters. A diverse array of musicians and collaborators share anecdotes about Mitchell’s influence on their art. This program will be achingly relevant, showing how her emotional authenticity echoes more powerfully today than ever before.

Lalah Hathaway Performs 'Both Sides Now'

Watch On Your Schedule:

