COOK'S COUNTRY: Fried Chicken and Biscuits

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, Christie Morrison makes host Julia Collin Davison Lard-Fried Chicken, and Toni Tipton-Martin delves into the history of Edna Lewis’ famous fried chicken. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges host Bridget Lancaster to a tasting of regional potato chips, and Bryan Roof makes a BLT Salad from the Recipe Box. Morgan Boiling makes Bridget Blueberry Biscuits.

Steve Klise / America's Test Kitchen, LLC / Kendra Smith Blueberry Biscuits

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Steve Klise /America's Test Kitchen, LLC / Steve Klise BLT Salad

Distributed by American Public Television